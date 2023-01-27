AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Apple Valley 3, Lakeville South 2

Armstrong/Cooper 4, Anoka 2

Austin 6, Worthington 1

Bemidji 6, East Grand Forks 2

Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 7, Detroit Lakes 0

Chaska/Chanhassen 5, Waconia 2

Chisago Lakes 6, River Lakes 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Forest Lake 1

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 5, North/Tartan 3

Duluth Marshall 5, Moose Lake Area 0

East Ridge 3, Mounds View/Irondale 3, OT

Eastview 4, Farmington 3

Edina 2, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1

Hastings 1, Blaine 0

Holy Angels 4, New Prague 0

Holy Family Catholic 6, Delano/Rockford 0

Hopkins/Park 6, Princeton 0

Lakeville North 5, Rosemount 2

Luverne 4, Marshall 2

New Ulm 5, Waseca 1

North Wright County 3, Wayzata 0

Northfield 3, Albert Lea 1

Orono 7, Minneapolis 0

Owatonna 14, Mankato West 0

Prior Lake 3, Eagan 1

Proctor/Hermantown 3, Eden Prairie 0

Rock Ridge 7, International Falls 0

Roseville/Mahtomedi 4, Rogers 3, OT

Shakopee 5, Metro-South 2

White Bear Lake 7, Park (Cottage Grove) 4

Winona 4, Rochester Century 2

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

