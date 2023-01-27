Thursday’s Scores
Apple Valley 3, Lakeville South 2
Armstrong/Cooper 4, Anoka 2
Austin 6, Worthington 1
Bemidji 6, East Grand Forks 2
Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 7, Detroit Lakes 0
Chaska/Chanhassen 5, Waconia 2
Chisago Lakes 6, River Lakes 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Forest Lake 1
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 5, North/Tartan 3
Duluth Marshall 5, Moose Lake Area 0
East Ridge 3, Mounds View/Irondale 3, OT
Eastview 4, Farmington 3
Edina 2, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1
Hastings 1, Blaine 0
Holy Angels 4, New Prague 0
Holy Family Catholic 6, Delano/Rockford 0
Hopkins/Park 6, Princeton 0
Lakeville North 5, Rosemount 2
Luverne 4, Marshall 2
New Ulm 5, Waseca 1
North Wright County 3, Wayzata 0
Northfield 3, Albert Lea 1
Orono 7, Minneapolis 0
Owatonna 14, Mankato West 0
Prior Lake 3, Eagan 1
Proctor/Hermantown 3, Eden Prairie 0
Rock Ridge 7, International Falls 0
Roseville/Mahtomedi 4, Rogers 3, OT
Shakopee 5, Metro-South 2
White Bear Lake 7, Park (Cottage Grove) 4
Winona 4, Rochester Century 2
