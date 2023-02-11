AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Class AA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Lakeville North 2, Owatonna 1

Northfield 5, Lakeville South 2

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Apple Valley 2

Rosemount 2, Eastview 1

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Gentry 8, White Bear Lake 3

Hill-Murray 4, North/Tartan 0

Stillwater 4, Woodbury 0

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 8, Mounds View/Irondale 0

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 5, Rogers 3

North Wright County 4, Osseo/Park Center 0

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Armstrong/Cooper Coop 5, Wayzata 3

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Hopkins/Park 0

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Andover 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 1

Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, Blaine 0

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Moorhead 2, Brainerd/Little Falls 1

Roseau 3, Alexandria 1

Class A=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Austin 10, Waseca 1

Dodge County 9, Winona 0

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Hutchinson 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3

Mankato East 4, Waconia 0

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Luverne 8, Windom 1

New Ulm 1, Marshall 0

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Chisago Lakes 9, Red Wing 1

St. Paul Highland Park 6, Visitation 2

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Minneapolis 4, Breck 3, OT

Mound Westonka/SWC 2, Delano/Rockford 0

Orono 7, Pine Area 0

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Duluth Marshall 5, Moose Lake Area 1

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Crookston 5, Thief River Falls 0

Warroad 9, East Grand Forks 2

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

