Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Class AA=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Lakeville North 2, Owatonna 1
Northfield 5, Lakeville South 2
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Apple Valley 2
Rosemount 2, Eastview 1
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Gentry 8, White Bear Lake 3
Hill-Murray 4, North/Tartan 0
Stillwater 4, Woodbury 0
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 8, Mounds View/Irondale 0
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 5, Rogers 3
North Wright County 4, Osseo/Park Center 0
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Armstrong/Cooper Coop 5, Wayzata 3
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Hopkins/Park 0
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Andover 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 1
Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, Blaine 0
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Moorhead 2, Brainerd/Little Falls 1
Roseau 3, Alexandria 1
Class A=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Austin 10, Waseca 1
Dodge County 9, Winona 0
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Hutchinson 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3
Mankato East 4, Waconia 0
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Luverne 8, Windom 1
New Ulm 1, Marshall 0
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Chisago Lakes 9, Red Wing 1
St. Paul Highland Park 6, Visitation 2
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Minneapolis 4, Breck 3, OT
Mound Westonka/SWC 2, Delano/Rockford 0
Orono 7, Pine Area 0
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Duluth Marshall 5, Moose Lake Area 1
Proctor/Hermantown 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Crookston 5, Thief River Falls 0
Warroad 9, East Grand Forks 2
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/