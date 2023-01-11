Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 63, Comeaux 61
Abramson 85, International 57
Alexandria 75, West Ouachita 26
Amite 53, Pine 39
Anacoco 71, Elizabeth 54
Atlanta 50, Saline 38
Avoyelles Charter 71, Grace Christian 17
Beau Chene 51, Northwest 42
Bolton 58, Buckeye 50
Brother Martin 41, Karr 40
Captain Shreve 61, Benton 40
Cecilia 48, RHS 44
Cedar Creek 75, Claiborne Christian 52
Central Catholic 60, Centerville 18
Central Private 57, Ascension Christian School 45
Cohen 55, Fisher 42
Country Day 45, Family Christian Academy 31
Crowley 57, Kaplan 47
David Thibodaux 60, Lafayette Christian Academy 49
Denham Springs 47, McKinley 46
Destrehan 62, Central Lafourche 59
Dunham 63, St. John 42
East Ascension 58, Northside 55
East Feliciana 78, West Feliciana 70
Ehret 77, Covington 58
Eunice 58, Holy Savior Menard 40
Evans 55, Ebarb 53
Ferriday 61, Vidalia 56
Franklin 69, Delcambre 34
Franklin Parish 66, Neville 53
French Settlement 77, St. Amant 73
Grand Lake 60, Welsh 43
Green Oaks 44, North Caddo 35
Hackberry 61, Singer 59
Hahnville 68, Thibodaux 55
Holden 71, Albany 48
Homer 75, Plain Dealing 43
Huntington 58, B.T. Washington 42
Jeanerette 67, Hanson Memorial 66
John Curtis Christian 61, St. Augustine 57
Kennedy 63, Chalmette 42
Lacassine 67, ESA 45
Lake Arthur 50, NDHS 34
Lake Charles College Prep 74, Iowa 60
Loyola Prep 40, Minden 37
Lutcher 55, Helen Cox 46
Mansfield 52, Many 33
Mentorship Academy 65, Northeast 35
Merryville 53, Pitkin 46
Monterey 54, Rapides 53
New Iberia 54, Opelousas 36
New Iberia Catholic 44, Ascension Episcopal 30
North DeSoto 47, Haynesville 43
Opelousas Catholic 72, Basile 34
Ouachita Parish 88, Pineville 67
Parkview Baptist 54, Live Oak 31
Parkway 68, Airline 66
Patrick Taylor 47, Morris Jeff 36
Patterson 62, South Terrebonne 39
Peabody 73, Tioga 24
Pleasant Hill 74, Simpson 50
Ponchatoula 72, De La Salle 47
Port Allen 53, Walker 47
Quitman 72, Ouachita Christian 34
Ringgold 66, Arcadia 57
Rosepine 85, Mamou 54
Rummel 58, Holy Cross 52
Ruston 65, West Monroe 41
S. B. Wright 59, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 13
Simsboro 58, Kilbourne 48
South Beauregard 55, Kinder 36
South Lafourche 48, Houma Christian 40
Southwood 69, Haughton 45
St. Charles Catholic 55, Springfield 23
St. Martin’s 74, Riverdale 59
St. Martinville 72, Erath 41
St. Thomas More 57, Westgate 23
Sterlington 59, Mangham 52
Sumner 83, Bogalusa 59
Tensas 58, Sicily Island 23
Teurlings Catholic 52, Carencro 51
University (Lab) 43, St. Michael 42
Vermilion Catholic 69, Covenant Christian Academy 19
Vinton 56, DeQuincy 47
Washington-Marion 48, St. Louis 41
West St. Mary 69, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 41
Westminster Christian 68, Pine Prairie 42
White Castle 64, St. James 50
Winnfield 72, Red River 55
Wossman 72, Richwood 57
Zachary 68, Plaquemine 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Creek vs. RHS, ccd.
Hornbeck vs. Oberlin, ccd.
LaGrange vs. Sulphur, ccd.
Sterlington vs. Bastrop, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/