Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 63, Comeaux 61

Abramson 85, International 57

Alexandria 75, West Ouachita 26

Amite 53, Pine 39

Anacoco 71, Elizabeth 54

Atlanta 50, Saline 38

Avoyelles Charter 71, Grace Christian 17

Beau Chene 51, Northwest 42

Bolton 58, Buckeye 50

Brother Martin 41, Karr 40

Captain Shreve 61, Benton 40

Cecilia 48, RHS 44

Cedar Creek 75, Claiborne Christian 52

Central Catholic 60, Centerville 18

Central Private 57, Ascension Christian School 45

Cohen 55, Fisher 42

Country Day 45, Family Christian Academy 31

Crowley 57, Kaplan 47

David Thibodaux 60, Lafayette Christian Academy 49

Denham Springs 47, McKinley 46

Destrehan 62, Central Lafourche 59

Dunham 63, St. John 42

East Ascension 58, Northside 55

East Feliciana 78, West Feliciana 70

Ehret 77, Covington 58

Eunice 58, Holy Savior Menard 40

Evans 55, Ebarb 53

Ferriday 61, Vidalia 56

Franklin 69, Delcambre 34

Franklin Parish 66, Neville 53

French Settlement 77, St. Amant 73

Grand Lake 60, Welsh 43

Green Oaks 44, North Caddo 35

Hackberry 61, Singer 59

Hahnville 68, Thibodaux 55

Holden 71, Albany 48

Homer 75, Plain Dealing 43

Huntington 58, B.T. Washington 42

Jeanerette 67, Hanson Memorial 66

John Curtis Christian 61, St. Augustine 57

Kennedy 63, Chalmette 42

Lacassine 67, ESA 45

    • Lake Arthur 50, NDHS 34

    Lake Charles College Prep 74, Iowa 60

    Loyola Prep 40, Minden 37

    Lutcher 55, Helen Cox 46

    Mansfield 52, Many 33

    Mentorship Academy 65, Northeast 35

    Merryville 53, Pitkin 46

    Monterey 54, Rapides 53

    New Iberia 54, Opelousas 36

    New Iberia Catholic 44, Ascension Episcopal 30

    North DeSoto 47, Haynesville 43

    Opelousas Catholic 72, Basile 34

    Ouachita Parish 88, Pineville 67

    Parkview Baptist 54, Live Oak 31

    Parkway 68, Airline 66

    Patrick Taylor 47, Morris Jeff 36

    Patterson 62, South Terrebonne 39

    Peabody 73, Tioga 24

    Pleasant Hill 74, Simpson 50

    Ponchatoula 72, De La Salle 47

    Port Allen 53, Walker 47

    Quitman 72, Ouachita Christian 34

    Ringgold 66, Arcadia 57

    Rosepine 85, Mamou 54

    Rummel 58, Holy Cross 52

    Ruston 65, West Monroe 41

    S. B. Wright 59, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 13

    Simsboro 58, Kilbourne 48

    South Beauregard 55, Kinder 36

    South Lafourche 48, Houma Christian 40

    Southwood 69, Haughton 45

    St. Charles Catholic 55, Springfield 23

    St. Martin’s 74, Riverdale 59

    St. Martinville 72, Erath 41

    St. Thomas More 57, Westgate 23

    Sterlington 59, Mangham 52

    Sumner 83, Bogalusa 59

    Tensas 58, Sicily Island 23

    Teurlings Catholic 52, Carencro 51

    University (Lab) 43, St. Michael 42

    Vermilion Catholic 69, Covenant Christian Academy 19

    Vinton 56, DeQuincy 47

    Washington-Marion 48, St. Louis 41

    West St. Mary 69, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 41

    Westminster Christian 68, Pine Prairie 42

    White Castle 64, St. James 50

    Winnfield 72, Red River 55

    Wossman 72, Richwood 57

    Zachary 68, Plaquemine 47

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cedar Creek vs. RHS, ccd.

    Hornbeck vs. Oberlin, ccd.

    LaGrange vs. Sulphur, ccd.

    Sterlington vs. Bastrop, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

