Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Lakeville North 3, Owatonna 0

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Eden Prairie 4, Holy Family Catholic 1

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Rosemount 1

St. Thomas Academy 4, Eastview 0

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Albert Lea 4, Winona 1

Dodge County 4, La Crescent 3, OT

New Prague 3, Faribault 0

Northfield 8, Rochester Lourdes 1

Section 2=

First Round=

Hutchinson 5, Breck 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7, Bloomington Kennedy 5

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Luverne 5, Windom 2

Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 6, Minnesota River 2

Mankato West 5, Marshall 4, OT

New Ulm 7, Fairmont 0

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Chisago Lakes 5, South St. Paul 0

Mahtomedi 10, St. Paul Johnson 0

St. Paul Academy 5, St. Paul Highland Park 2

Two Rivers 5, Simley 2

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Fergus Falls 9, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 3, 2OT

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

