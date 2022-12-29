AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 70, McGregor 32

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, New York Mills 51

Caledonia 81, Maple River 53

Canby 45, Wabasso 34

Centennial 45, Eagan 44

Chaska 73, Owatonna 34

Cloquet 79, Rock Ridge 69

Cristo Rey Jesuit 53, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 49

Cromwell 64, Mesabi East 41

Crookston 56, Hancock 55

Dassel-Cokato 56, Blake 40

DeLaSalle 69, Osseo 54

Deer River 56, Wrenshall 31

Detroit Lakes 60, Fergus Falls 50

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57, Moorhead 52

Eastview 45, East Ridge 43

Eden Prairie 68, St. Louis Park 60

Ely 84, Carlton 14

Esko 69, Hermantown 42

Fairmont 74, Windom 57

Goodhue 73, Triton 19

Grand Meadow 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 39

Hastings 50, Irondale 40

Hayfield 56, Blooming Prairie 22

Hillcrest Lutheran 63, Roseau 46

Hopkins 94, Park Center 38

Hutchinson 68, North St. Paul 60

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53, East Central 22

Lakeville South 72, St. Paul Como Park 51

Melrose 43, Concordia Academy 38

Minnehaha Academy 60, Simley 25

New Ulm 75, Winona 61

Norwood-Young America 68, BOLD 56

Ogilvie 91, Hill City/Northland 84

Park (Cottage Grove) 60, South St. Paul 25

Park Christian 88, Legacy Christian 42

Pelican Rapids 46, Lake Park-Audubon 35

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 51, Dover-Eyota 41

Prescott, Wis. 68, Maranatha Christian 58

    • Princeton 42, Rocori 40

    Proctor 62, New Prague 44

    Rogers 47, Edina 45

    Rosemount 57, Spring Lake Park 44

    Rushford-Peterson 43, Annandale 36

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 50, Faribault 38

    Sacred Heart 72, Climax/Fisher 57

    Sauk Centre 57, Perham 51

    Sleepy Eye 48, Minneota 38

    Solon Springs, Wis. 53, Cherry 46

    Southwest Christian (Chaska) 75, Litchfield 28

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 49, Lac qui Parle Valley 46

    Spring Grove 58, West Lutheran 43

    St. Cloud Cathedral 78, Moose Lake/Willow River 57

    St. James Area 78, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38

    St. Michael-Albertville 91, Chanhassen 61

    St. Paul Humboldt 54, Hiawatha Collegiate 30

    Underwood 64, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54

    Waconia 74, Barnesville 45

    Waseca 44, Lewiston-Altura 32

    Watertown-Mayer 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 48

    West Central 50, Battle Lake 32

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 50, Dawson-Boyd 33

    Winona Cotter 42, Pine Island 18

    Woodbury 53, Two Rivers 42

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 18

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

