Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 70, McGregor 32
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, New York Mills 51
Caledonia 81, Maple River 53
Canby 45, Wabasso 34
Centennial 45, Eagan 44
Chaska 73, Owatonna 34
Cloquet 79, Rock Ridge 69
Cristo Rey Jesuit 53, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 49
Cromwell 64, Mesabi East 41
Crookston 56, Hancock 55
Dassel-Cokato 56, Blake 40
DeLaSalle 69, Osseo 54
Deer River 56, Wrenshall 31
Detroit Lakes 60, Fergus Falls 50
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57, Moorhead 52
Eastview 45, East Ridge 43
Eden Prairie 68, St. Louis Park 60
Ely 84, Carlton 14
Esko 69, Hermantown 42
Fairmont 74, Windom 57
Goodhue 73, Triton 19
Grand Meadow 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 39
Hastings 50, Irondale 40
Hayfield 56, Blooming Prairie 22
Hillcrest Lutheran 63, Roseau 46
Hopkins 94, Park Center 38
Hutchinson 68, North St. Paul 60
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53, East Central 22
Lakeville South 72, St. Paul Como Park 51
Melrose 43, Concordia Academy 38
Minnehaha Academy 60, Simley 25
New Ulm 75, Winona 61
Norwood-Young America 68, BOLD 56
Ogilvie 91, Hill City/Northland 84
Park (Cottage Grove) 60, South St. Paul 25
Park Christian 88, Legacy Christian 42
Pelican Rapids 46, Lake Park-Audubon 35
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 51, Dover-Eyota 41
Prescott, Wis. 68, Maranatha Christian 58
Princeton 42, Rocori 40
Proctor 62, New Prague 44
Rogers 47, Edina 45
Rosemount 57, Spring Lake Park 44
Rushford-Peterson 43, Annandale 36
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 50, Faribault 38
Sacred Heart 72, Climax/Fisher 57
Sauk Centre 57, Perham 51
Sleepy Eye 48, Minneota 38
Solon Springs, Wis. 53, Cherry 46
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 75, Litchfield 28
Southwest Minnesota Christian 49, Lac qui Parle Valley 46
Spring Grove 58, West Lutheran 43
St. Cloud Cathedral 78, Moose Lake/Willow River 57
St. James Area 78, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38
St. Michael-Albertville 91, Chanhassen 61
St. Paul Humboldt 54, Hiawatha Collegiate 30
Underwood 64, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54
Waconia 74, Barnesville 45
Waseca 44, Lewiston-Altura 32
Watertown-Mayer 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 48
West Central 50, Battle Lake 32
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 50, Dawson-Boyd 33
Winona Cotter 42, Pine Island 18
Woodbury 53, Two Rivers 42
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/