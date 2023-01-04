AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Basha 69, Boulder Creek 61

Bradshaw Mountain 61, Cottonwood Mingus 30

Chandler Hamilton 47, Mesa 41

Florence 50, Pusch Ridge Christian 41

Fountain Hills 61, Chino Valley 20

Gilbert Leading Edge 75, Gilbert Classical Academy 62

Glendale North Pointe 52, ALA-Anthem South 29

Kayenta Monument Valley 64, Page 45

Kingman 65, Mohave Valley River Valley 34

Mica Mountain 79, Rio Rico 63

Phoenix St. Mary’s 95, Flagstaff 56

San Carlos 65, Miami 51

Scottsdale Christian 66, Camp Verde 48

Tanque Verde 43, Safford 36

Tucson Canyon del Oro 58, Tucson Flowing Wells 40

Walden Grove 69, Sahuarita 63

Yuma Catholic 67, Odyssey Institute 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.