Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Basha 69, Boulder Creek 61
Bradshaw Mountain 61, Cottonwood Mingus 30
Chandler Hamilton 47, Mesa 41
Florence 50, Pusch Ridge Christian 41
Fountain Hills 61, Chino Valley 20
Gilbert Leading Edge 75, Gilbert Classical Academy 62
Glendale North Pointe 52, ALA-Anthem South 29
Kayenta Monument Valley 64, Page 45
Kingman 65, Mohave Valley River Valley 34
Mica Mountain 79, Rio Rico 63
Phoenix St. Mary’s 95, Flagstaff 56
San Carlos 65, Miami 51
Scottsdale Christian 66, Camp Verde 48
Tanque Verde 43, Safford 36
Tucson Canyon del Oro 58, Tucson Flowing Wells 40
Walden Grove 69, Sahuarita 63
Yuma Catholic 67, Odyssey Institute 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/