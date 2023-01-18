AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership-Gilbert 71, Poston Butte 62

Arete-Mesa Prep 65, Gilbert Classical Academy 45

Arizona College Preparatory 58, Combs 50

Avondale Westview 90, La Joya Community 44

Benson 75, Tucson Santa Rita 41

Bisbee 61, Tombstone 46

Buckeye 86, Glendale Copper Canyon 47

Campo Verde 59, Higley 51

Canyon View 63, Desert Edge 58

Casteel High School 77, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 54

Chandler Prep 62, St. Augustine Catholic 54

Cicero Preparatory Academy 69, Phoenix School-Deaf 10

Desert Heights Prep 71, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 46

El Mirage Dysart 61, Phoenix Cortez 30

Elfrida Valley 49, Patagonia 45

Gilbert Highland 54, Gilbert 42

Gilbert Mesquite 67, Scottsdale Saguaro 48

Glendale Arizona IHS 87, Willow Canyon 58

Glendale North Pointe 50, Basis Charter Phoenix 40

Heber Mogollon 70, Cibecue 69

Heritage Academy - Laveen 70, St John Paul II 29

Highland Prep 67, Glendale Prep 36

Horizon Honors 53, Tempe Prep 46

Miami 96, Gilbert Leading Edge 77

Mica Mountain 80, Douglas 46

Paradise Honors 61, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 45

Peoria 75, Agua Fria 38

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 68, Paradise Valley 50

Phoenix Moon Valley 66, Phoenix Thunderbird 63

Phoenix St. Mary’s 80, Phoenix Arcadia 40

Prescott 76, Cottonwood Mingus 48

    • Rancho Solano Prep 58, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 49, OT

    Rio Rico 64, Sahuarita 54

    Salome 63, Bagdad 21

    Scottsdale Coronado 81, Tempe 70

    Scottsdale Notre Dame 81, Scottsdale Chaparral 53

    Sells Baboquivari 68, Duncan 39

    Sequoia Charter School 44, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 22

    Sequoia Pathway 60, Eloy Santa Cruz 46

    The Gregory School 82, Kearny Ray 32

    Trivium Prep 71, Mohave Accelerated 52

    Tucson Catalina Foothills 55, Marana Mountain View 47

    Tucson Pueblo 53, Tucson Flowing Wells 36

    Tucson Sahuaro 57, Tucson Salpointe 32

    Vail Cienega 98, Tucson Desert View 30

    Veritas Prep 50, Anthem Prep 34

    Verrado 102, Lake Havasu 33

    Vista Grande 45, Apache Junction 33

    Wellton Antelope 67, North Phoenix Preparatory 35

    Winkelman Hayden 66, Superior 41

    Youngker High School 79, Glendale 59

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

