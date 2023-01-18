Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership-Gilbert 71, Poston Butte 62
Arete-Mesa Prep 65, Gilbert Classical Academy 45
Arizona College Preparatory 58, Combs 50
Avondale Westview 90, La Joya Community 44
Benson 75, Tucson Santa Rita 41
Bisbee 61, Tombstone 46
Buckeye 86, Glendale Copper Canyon 47
Campo Verde 59, Higley 51
Canyon View 63, Desert Edge 58
Casteel High School 77, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 54
Chandler Prep 62, St. Augustine Catholic 54
Cicero Preparatory Academy 69, Phoenix School-Deaf 10
Desert Heights Prep 71, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 46
El Mirage Dysart 61, Phoenix Cortez 30
Elfrida Valley 49, Patagonia 45
Gilbert Highland 54, Gilbert 42
Gilbert Mesquite 67, Scottsdale Saguaro 48
Glendale Arizona IHS 87, Willow Canyon 58
Glendale North Pointe 50, Basis Charter Phoenix 40
Heber Mogollon 70, Cibecue 69
Heritage Academy - Laveen 70, St John Paul II 29
Highland Prep 67, Glendale Prep 36
Horizon Honors 53, Tempe Prep 46
Miami 96, Gilbert Leading Edge 77
Mica Mountain 80, Douglas 46
Paradise Honors 61, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 45
Peoria 75, Agua Fria 38
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 68, Paradise Valley 50
Phoenix Moon Valley 66, Phoenix Thunderbird 63
Phoenix St. Mary’s 80, Phoenix Arcadia 40
Prescott 76, Cottonwood Mingus 48
Rancho Solano Prep 58, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 49, OT
Rio Rico 64, Sahuarita 54
Salome 63, Bagdad 21
Scottsdale Coronado 81, Tempe 70
Scottsdale Notre Dame 81, Scottsdale Chaparral 53
Sells Baboquivari 68, Duncan 39
Sequoia Charter School 44, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 22
Sequoia Pathway 60, Eloy Santa Cruz 46
The Gregory School 82, Kearny Ray 32
Trivium Prep 71, Mohave Accelerated 52
Tucson Catalina Foothills 55, Marana Mountain View 47
Tucson Pueblo 53, Tucson Flowing Wells 36
Tucson Sahuaro 57, Tucson Salpointe 32
Vail Cienega 98, Tucson Desert View 30
Veritas Prep 50, Anthem Prep 34
Verrado 102, Lake Havasu 33
Vista Grande 45, Apache Junction 33
Wellton Antelope 67, North Phoenix Preparatory 35
Winkelman Hayden 66, Superior 41
Youngker High School 79, Glendale 59
