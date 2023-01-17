AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Higley 47, Corona Del Sol 45

Kingman 70, Odyssey Institute 66

Laveen Chavez 61, Maricopa 55

Liberty 72, Boulder Creek 64

Mesa Mountain View 47, Mesa 41

Northwest Christian 63, Chino Valley 22

Payson 82, Globe 69

Peoria 63, Scottsdale Christian 61

Perry 84, Basha 62

Phoenix Bourgade 62, Parker 58

Phoenix Central 47, Phoenix North Canyon 46

Phoenix Desert Vista 65, Phoenix Xavier 50

Scottsdale Saguaro 74, Tempe Marcos de Niza 70

Shadow Ridge 48, West Point 35

Tempe McClintock 65, Phoenix South Mountain 40

Thatcher 80, Tucson Sabino 70

The Gregory School 62, St. Augustine Catholic 35

Tucson 56, Marana 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

