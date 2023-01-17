Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Higley 47, Corona Del Sol 45
Kingman 70, Odyssey Institute 66
Laveen Chavez 61, Maricopa 55
Liberty 72, Boulder Creek 64
Mesa Mountain View 47, Mesa 41
Northwest Christian 63, Chino Valley 22
Payson 82, Globe 69
Peoria 63, Scottsdale Christian 61
Perry 84, Basha 62
Phoenix Bourgade 62, Parker 58
Phoenix Central 47, Phoenix North Canyon 46
Phoenix Desert Vista 65, Phoenix Xavier 50
Scottsdale Saguaro 74, Tempe Marcos de Niza 70
Shadow Ridge 48, West Point 35
Tempe McClintock 65, Phoenix South Mountain 40
Thatcher 80, Tucson Sabino 70
The Gregory School 62, St. Augustine Catholic 35
Tucson 56, Marana 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/