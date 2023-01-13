Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexis I. duPont 66, Newark Charter 16
Caesar Rodney 48, Sussex Central 14
Cape Henlopen 54, Polytech 42
Charter School of Wilmington 50, Wilmington Friends 32
Christiana 33, Odessa 20
Dover 50, Milford 18
Howard School of Technology 77, Glasgow 8
Indian River 50, Sussex Academy 29
Laurel 49, Lake Forest 23
Padua Academy 48, Conrad 43
Sanford 79, Tower Hill 39
Seaford 66, Delmar 55
Smyrna 52, Sussex Technical 33
St. Mark’s 46, Red Lion Christian Academy 20
Woodbridge 80, Early College 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/