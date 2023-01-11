AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams City 61, Thornton, Calif. 38

Air Academy 62, Pueblo South 48

Aurora Central 56, Skyview 42

Belleview Christian 86, Mile High Adventist Academy 26

Bloomfield, N.M. 40, Durango 39

Boulder 60, Mountain Range 51

Broomfield 61, Horizon 45

Buena Vista 81, St. Mary’s 65

Cherokee Trail 81, Rampart 51

Cheyenne Wells 71, Stratton 54

Crowley County 71, Cheraw 38

Custer County 71, La Veta 34

Denver Christian 51, Lyons 38

Denver Waldorf 43, Denver Academy of Torah 34

Fleming 49, Lone Star 37

Fort Collins 76, Erie 58

Fossil Ridge 81, Brighton 40

Fountain Valley School 76, Cripple Creek-Victor 15

Frederick 86, Riverdale Ridge 61

Kent Denver 76, Eagle Ridge Academy 73

Legacy 74, Monarch 54

Legend 60, J.K. Mullen 46

Lewis-Palmer 74, Overland 56

Middle Park 69, Arvada 33

Mountain Vista 75, Valor Christian 66

Northridge 66, Fort Morgan 43

Platte Canyon 43, Arrupe Jesuit 7

Platte Valley 63, University 55

Poudre 60, Loveland 48

Prospect Ridge Academy 66, Manual 63

Pueblo County 67, The Classical Academy 51

Rock Canyon 55, Eaglecrest 40

Rocky Ford 48, John Mall 47

Rocky Mountain 90, Prairie View 45

Simla 63, Byers 48

Sterling 64, Valley 36

Thompson Valley 68, Niwot 52

Vista Ridge 64, Douglas County 57

Wray 69, Burlington 47

Yuma 52, Brush 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

