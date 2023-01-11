Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams City 61, Thornton, Calif. 38
Air Academy 62, Pueblo South 48
Aurora Central 56, Skyview 42
Belleview Christian 86, Mile High Adventist Academy 26
Bloomfield, N.M. 40, Durango 39
Boulder 60, Mountain Range 51
Broomfield 61, Horizon 45
Buena Vista 81, St. Mary’s 65
Cherokee Trail 81, Rampart 51
Cheyenne Wells 71, Stratton 54
Crowley County 71, Cheraw 38
Custer County 71, La Veta 34
Denver Christian 51, Lyons 38
Denver Waldorf 43, Denver Academy of Torah 34
Fleming 49, Lone Star 37
Fort Collins 76, Erie 58
Fossil Ridge 81, Brighton 40
Fountain Valley School 76, Cripple Creek-Victor 15
Frederick 86, Riverdale Ridge 61
Kent Denver 76, Eagle Ridge Academy 73
Legacy 74, Monarch 54
Legend 60, J.K. Mullen 46
Lewis-Palmer 74, Overland 56
Middle Park 69, Arvada 33
Mountain Vista 75, Valor Christian 66
Northridge 66, Fort Morgan 43
Platte Canyon 43, Arrupe Jesuit 7
Platte Valley 63, University 55
Poudre 60, Loveland 48
Prospect Ridge Academy 66, Manual 63
Pueblo County 67, The Classical Academy 51
Rock Canyon 55, Eaglecrest 40
Rocky Ford 48, John Mall 47
Rocky Mountain 90, Prairie View 45
Simla 63, Byers 48
Sterling 64, Valley 36
Thompson Valley 68, Niwot 52
Vista Ridge 64, Douglas County 57
Wray 69, Burlington 47
Yuma 52, Brush 45
