Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 80, Potomac 74

Apopka, Fla. 53, McLean 47

Benedictine 89, Banner Christian 75

Brunswick 56, J.R. Tucker 36

Collegiate-Richmond 42, Meadowbrook 39, OT

First Colonial 64, Deep Creek 55

Giles 69, Fort Chiswell 54

Glen Allen 62, TJHS 47

Gonzaga College, D.C. 72, Bishop Ireton 44

Great Bridge 76, Ocean Lakes 30

Hanover 61, Cristo Rey Richmond 53

Hurley 72, Castlewood 53

John Marshall 91, Raleigh Millbrook, N.C. 61

Justice High School 53, James Wood 49

King George 66, Orange County 50

Lake Braddock 60, Centreville 41

Langley 43, Westfield 38

Lord Botetourt 75, Blacksburg 64

Magoffin Co., Ky. 69, James River 64

Manchester 62, Highland Springs 48

Midlothian 58, Church Hill Academy 52

Nansemond River 75, Northampton 65

Northside 85, Heritage (Lynchburg) 46

Park View-Sterling 47, Spotsylvania 37

Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Wheeler, Ga. 61

Rappahannock County 74, Warren County 54

Sherando 71, Musselman, W.Va. 69

South Lakes 72, Virginia Academy 46

Washington County, N.C. 95, Veritas Collegiate Academy 49

Woodberry Forest 54, Porter-Gaud, S.C. 42

Tarkanian Classic=

Timpview, Utah 66, Peninsula Catholic 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Galax vs. Carroll County, ppd.

Nandua vs. Pocomoke, Md., ccd.

Patrick County vs. Floyd County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

