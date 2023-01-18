Austin Peay plays Bellarmine following Hutchins-Everett’s 20-point performance

Bellarmine Knights (8-11, 3-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-11, 2-4 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 86-72 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors have gone 6-3 at home. Austin Peay is ninth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.7 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Knights have gone 3-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Governors and Knights square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Durugordon is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Ben Johnson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Garrett Tipton is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .