AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 50, Northwood 17

Annapolis 53, Wilde Lake 46

Broadneck 38, North County 2

Carver Arts & Tech 56, Franklin 13

Catoctin 59, Brunswick 24

Chopticon 43, Patuxent 12

Clarksburg 76, Northwest - Mtg 27

Crofton 50, Frederick Douglass 30

Damascus 52, John F. Kennedy 37

Dundalk 47, Parkville 24

Fallston 40, C. Milton Wright 27

Glen Burnie 45, Reservoir 26

Harford Tech 55, Patterson Mill 37

Havre de Grace 44, Elkton 32

Hereford 41, Towson 38

Joppatowne 53, Perryville 38

Kent Island 44, Severna Park 28

Linganore 64, Thomas Johnson 21

Manchester Valley 38, Dulaney 27

Milford Mill 54, Loch Raven 47

Montgomery Blair 43, Blake 21

North Harford 42, Bel Air 25

Poolesville 37, Magruder 15

Rising Sun 82, North East 45

Rockville 36, Springbrook 29

Seneca Valley 67, Quince Orchard 43

Sherwood 37, Paint Branch 31

St. Charles 69, Lackey 43

Walkersville 54, Boonsboro 48

Walter Johnson 48, Walt Whitman 42

ADVERTISEMENT

Watkins Mill 31, Wheaton 29

Western STES 45, Woodlawn 29

Westminster 52, Glenelg 35

Wicomico 66, Chincoteague, Va. 14

Winston Churchill 63, Bethesda 28

Wootton 46, Richard Montgomery 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.