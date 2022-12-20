Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 50, Northwood 17
Annapolis 53, Wilde Lake 46
Broadneck 38, North County 2
Carver Arts & Tech 56, Franklin 13
Catoctin 59, Brunswick 24
Chopticon 43, Patuxent 12
Clarksburg 76, Northwest - Mtg 27
Crofton 50, Frederick Douglass 30
Damascus 52, John F. Kennedy 37
Dundalk 47, Parkville 24
Fallston 40, C. Milton Wright 27
Glen Burnie 45, Reservoir 26
Harford Tech 55, Patterson Mill 37
Havre de Grace 44, Elkton 32
Hereford 41, Towson 38
Joppatowne 53, Perryville 38
Kent Island 44, Severna Park 28
Linganore 64, Thomas Johnson 21
Manchester Valley 38, Dulaney 27
Milford Mill 54, Loch Raven 47
Montgomery Blair 43, Blake 21
North Harford 42, Bel Air 25
Poolesville 37, Magruder 15
Rising Sun 82, North East 45
Rockville 36, Springbrook 29
Seneca Valley 67, Quince Orchard 43
Sherwood 37, Paint Branch 31
St. Charles 69, Lackey 43
Walkersville 54, Boonsboro 48
Walter Johnson 48, Walt Whitman 42
Watkins Mill 31, Wheaton 29
Western STES 45, Woodlawn 29
Westminster 52, Glenelg 35
Wicomico 66, Chincoteague, Va. 14
Winston Churchill 63, Bethesda 28
Wootton 46, Richard Montgomery 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/