England utility back Daly out of Six Nations after injury

LONDON (AP) — England back Elliot Daly was ruled out of the upcoming Six Nations on Friday after injuring his right hamstring while playing for his Saracens club.

Daly will be laid up for 12 weeks, Saracens said.

He was expected to make his first appearance for England since last year’s championship after falling out of favor under former coach Eddie Jones. But he must now target the summer Rugby World Cup warmup games to add to his 57 caps.

Daly was recalled to England by new coach Steve Borthwick after a solid start to the season, and was set to challenge for a place in the back three. He can cover wing and fullback, and provide an option at outside center. But he was injured last weekend.

He extends an injury list which includes hookers Luke Cowan-Dickie and George McGuigan. Jamie George is a doubt because concussion threatens his involvement in the Six Nations opener against Scotland on Feb. 4.

Versatile forward Courtney Lawes is also struggling with a calf problem suffered on club duty last weekend, and flanker Tom Curry is not expected to return from hamstring damage until later in the Six Nations.

