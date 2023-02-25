Six Nations: England tames beleaguered Wales by 20-10

England's players celebrate a try scored by teammate Maro Itoje during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England's players celebrate a try scored by teammate Maro Itoje during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — England piled on the misery for Wales with a 20-10 victory that left the beleaguered host nursing a third straight loss to open the Six Nations on Saturday.

The Welsh haven’t made this bad a start to the Six Nations in 20 years and it continues a tempestuous campaign for the proud rugby nation, after a pre-tournament racism and bullying scandal and a contract dispute which dominated the buildup this week and nearly led to the match not even taking place.

A match between teams well off the title pace never really caught fire in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales, with England always having the measure of a game but limited Welsh side at Principality Stadium.

Anthony Watson — on his first England start for two years — went over for the only try of the first half, and prop Kyle Sinckler and center Ollie Lawrence added more after halftime to cap a workmanlike performance for the visitors, who won in Cardiff for the first time since 2017.

Wales’ sole try came from an intercept on halfway, with winger Louis Rees-Zammit motoring clear for the score. Warren Gatland’s team was in touching distance of the visitors only because of a rare bad day off the kicking tee by England captain Owen Farrell, who had just two successful kicks from six.

For England coach Steve Borthwick, it’s two wins from three to start his tenure as his team continued to rely on big defense, a solid kick-and-chase game and a strong set-piece — the country’s traditional strengths. France at home and Ireland away makes for the toughest possible finish to the Six Nations for the English, however.

“There’s bits starting to show,” Farrell said, “but we’re laying some foundations at the minute. We want to keep building on it all.

“It was a different challenge for us to come away from home to a place like this, a team that has had a lot going on during the week and have unified to come together for this crowd at the weekend. Fair play to them.”

Wales, meanwhile, will simply look to avoid a first wooden spoon for last place since 2003 when Gatland’s fellow New Zealander, Steve Hansen, was at the helm.

That could be determined in Round 4 when Wales travels to Rome to play Italy, which has also opened with three straight losses.

Wales had a couple of decent spells, near the end of the first half and midway through the second half, but the English defense stood up to the task. England will rarely have had a more straightforward win in the Welsh capital.

Watson appeared eager to make amends after his injury-enforced absence from the international scene and the left winger made no mistake with his 19th-minute try, which came when the ball was recycled left after a set move from a scrum made inroads down the middle of the pitch.

That added to a penalty from Farrell in the 11th but England gave away a sloppy penalty straight from the restart, allowing Leigh Halfpenny to slot over.

England dominated the collisions, even winning a penalty from a scrum against the head, but couldn’t make its power tell on the scoreboard with Farrell missing two of his three first-half goalkicks.

Wales, somehow, led after Rees-Zammit’s converted 41st-minute score, which arrived as the winger came into the line and nabbed a short pass from opposite wing Max Malins.

Any Welsh hopes of an unlikely win were snuffed out by an immediate response by England, as Sinckler barged over and through a mass of bodies on the tryline to eventually ground.

Lawrence’s try in the left corner in the 74th minute sealed a victory that won’t live long in the memory.

