Johnson, Gibson lead DePaul to 91-70 victory over UTEP

CHICAGO (AP) — Javan Johnson tallied 23 points, Umoja Gibson scored 22 and DePaul beat UTEP 91-70 on Saturday night.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Blue Demons (6-4), while Gibson had three steals. Eral Penn added 11 points and eight boards.

The Miners (6-3) were led in scoring by Tae Hardy with 16 points. Mario McKinney Jr. added 12 points and four assists. Kevin Kalu totaled eight points, nine rebounds and two steals.

DePaul entered halftime up 39-33. Johnson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .