Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
December 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 74, McDonogh School, Md. 44

Annville-Cleona 42, Millersburg 39

Antietam 59, Pottsgrove 58

Armstrong 61, Knoch 54

Bald Eagle Area 51, Moshannon Valley 23

Beaver Area 78, Freedom Area 24

Bentworth 66, Avella 50

Berks Catholic 47, Allentown Central Catholic 40

Berlin-Brothersvalley 66, North Star 39

Bethel Park 62, Canon-McMillan 47

Bethlehem Center 75, Waynesburg Central 71

Blue Mountain 65, Schuylkill Valley 62

Brentwood 55, Chartiers-Hou 45

Carlisle 59, Mechanicsburg 49

Carmichaels 80, Cal 56

Central Martinsburg 64, Huntingdon 29

Central Valley 69, Keystone Oaks 52

Chartiers Valley 80, Carrick 26

Clarion Area 70, Union 57

Clarion-Limestone 63, Redbank Valley 47

Claysburg-Kimmel 42, Fannett-Metal 41

Columbia 53, York Catholic 41

Corry 61, Cambridge Springs 58

Danville 66, Bloomsburg 37

Deer Lakes 60, Yough 43

Derry 59, Connellsville 31

Donegal 44, Solanco 34

Dunmore 63, Montrose 38

Elwood City Riverside 62, Western Beaver 55

Erie Cathedral Prep 75, Warren 30

Erie East 67, Collegium Charter School 38

Fairview 54, Meadville 35

Fleetwood 63, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 41

Fox Chapel 42, Seneca Valley 35

Franklin Regional 59, Carlynton 41

Freeport 64, Leechburg 59

Freire Charter 65, Edison 63

    • Garden Spot 69, Dover 66

    Gateway 62, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59

    General McLane 75, Erie First Christian Academy 40

    Germantown Friends 64, Bodine 50

    Girard 69, Titusville 33

    Greater Johnstown 69, Bishop McCort 44

    Hempfield 52, West York 40

    Heritage Academy, Md. 54, Cumberland Valley Christian 43

    Indiana 60, West Shamokin 49

    Jamestown 67, Conneaut Area 51

    Johnson City, N.Y. 72, Athens 56

    Laurel Highlands 75, McKeesport 59

    Lower Merion 63, Coatesville 53

    Loyalsock 73, Lewisburg 53

    Maritime Academy 64, Girard College 53

    McConnellsburg 51, Williamsburg 44

    Milton Hershey 73, Shippensburg 64

    Mohawk 54, Hickory 52

    Mount Calvary 71, Alliance Christian 67

    Mount Lebanon 69, Pine-Richland 48

    North Hills 83, North Allegheny 55

    North Penn 79, Pennridge 66

    North Penn/Liberty 46, Meadowbrook Christian 22

    Northampton 43, Bethlehem Liberty 41

    Northern York 45, New Oxford 33

    Oil City 39, Bradford 38

    Old Forge 36, Scranton 33

    Olney Charter 81, The City School 39

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 65, Beaver Falls 41

    Palmerton 57, Pen Argyl 30

    Paul Robeson 66, Gratz 44

    Penn Hills 62, Moon 42

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 82, Abington 65

    Riverview 87, Ligonier Valley 48

    Saegertown 75, Rocky Grove 70

    Selinsgrove 40, Mifflin County 32

    Seneca 63, Fort Leboeuf 51

    Serra Catholic 67, Sewickley Academy 37

    Sharon 59, Lakeview 31

    Sharpsville 42, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 36

    Slippery Rock 68, Cochranton 34

    Souderton 52, Central Bucks South 42

    Southern Fulton 39, Northern Bedford 38

    St. Joseph 56, Springdale 44

    Sullivan County 44, Troy 42

    Sun Valley 49, Strawberry Mansion 18

    Taylor Allderdice 82, Imani Christian Academy 78

    Trinity 68, Fort Cherry 61

    Unionville 67, LaAcademia Partnership Charter 50

    Upper Moreland 61, Lower Moreland 50

    Wellsboro 53, Sayre Area 30

    West Allegheny 76, Perry Traditional Academy 71

    West Lawn Wilson 55, Easton 45

    West Mifflin 82, Baldwin 73

    William Tennent 66, Springfield Montco 31

    Williamsport 59, Woodland Hills 46

    Winchester Thurston 52, Propel Andrew Street 19

    York 85, Mastery Charter South 21

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cornell vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

