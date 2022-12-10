Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 74, McDonogh School, Md. 44
Annville-Cleona 42, Millersburg 39
Antietam 59, Pottsgrove 58
Armstrong 61, Knoch 54
Bald Eagle Area 51, Moshannon Valley 23
Beaver Area 78, Freedom Area 24
Bentworth 66, Avella 50
Berks Catholic 47, Allentown Central Catholic 40
Berlin-Brothersvalley 66, North Star 39
Bethel Park 62, Canon-McMillan 47
Bethlehem Center 75, Waynesburg Central 71
Blue Mountain 65, Schuylkill Valley 62
Brentwood 55, Chartiers-Hou 45
Carlisle 59, Mechanicsburg 49
Carmichaels 80, Cal 56
Central Martinsburg 64, Huntingdon 29
Central Valley 69, Keystone Oaks 52
Chartiers Valley 80, Carrick 26
Clarion Area 70, Union 57
Clarion-Limestone 63, Redbank Valley 47
Claysburg-Kimmel 42, Fannett-Metal 41
Columbia 53, York Catholic 41
Corry 61, Cambridge Springs 58
Danville 66, Bloomsburg 37
Deer Lakes 60, Yough 43
Derry 59, Connellsville 31
Donegal 44, Solanco 34
Dunmore 63, Montrose 38
Elwood City Riverside 62, Western Beaver 55
Erie Cathedral Prep 75, Warren 30
Erie East 67, Collegium Charter School 38
Fairview 54, Meadville 35
Fleetwood 63, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 41
Fox Chapel 42, Seneca Valley 35
Franklin Regional 59, Carlynton 41
Freeport 64, Leechburg 59
Freire Charter 65, Edison 63
Garden Spot 69, Dover 66
Gateway 62, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59
General McLane 75, Erie First Christian Academy 40
Germantown Friends 64, Bodine 50
Girard 69, Titusville 33
Greater Johnstown 69, Bishop McCort 44
Hempfield 52, West York 40
Heritage Academy, Md. 54, Cumberland Valley Christian 43
Indiana 60, West Shamokin 49
Jamestown 67, Conneaut Area 51
Johnson City, N.Y. 72, Athens 56
Laurel Highlands 75, McKeesport 59
Lower Merion 63, Coatesville 53
Loyalsock 73, Lewisburg 53
Maritime Academy 64, Girard College 53
McConnellsburg 51, Williamsburg 44
Milton Hershey 73, Shippensburg 64
Mohawk 54, Hickory 52
Mount Calvary 71, Alliance Christian 67
Mount Lebanon 69, Pine-Richland 48
North Hills 83, North Allegheny 55
North Penn 79, Pennridge 66
North Penn/Liberty 46, Meadowbrook Christian 22
Northampton 43, Bethlehem Liberty 41
Northern York 45, New Oxford 33
Oil City 39, Bradford 38
Old Forge 36, Scranton 33
Olney Charter 81, The City School 39
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 65, Beaver Falls 41
Palmerton 57, Pen Argyl 30
Paul Robeson 66, Gratz 44
Penn Hills 62, Moon 42
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 82, Abington 65
Riverview 87, Ligonier Valley 48
Saegertown 75, Rocky Grove 70
Selinsgrove 40, Mifflin County 32
Seneca 63, Fort Leboeuf 51
Serra Catholic 67, Sewickley Academy 37
Sharon 59, Lakeview 31
Sharpsville 42, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 36
Slippery Rock 68, Cochranton 34
Souderton 52, Central Bucks South 42
Southern Fulton 39, Northern Bedford 38
St. Joseph 56, Springdale 44
Sullivan County 44, Troy 42
Sun Valley 49, Strawberry Mansion 18
Taylor Allderdice 82, Imani Christian Academy 78
Trinity 68, Fort Cherry 61
Unionville 67, LaAcademia Partnership Charter 50
Upper Moreland 61, Lower Moreland 50
Wellsboro 53, Sayre Area 30
West Allegheny 76, Perry Traditional Academy 71
West Lawn Wilson 55, Easton 45
West Mifflin 82, Baldwin 73
William Tennent 66, Springfield Montco 31
Williamsport 59, Woodland Hills 46
Winchester Thurston 52, Propel Andrew Street 19
York 85, Mastery Charter South 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/