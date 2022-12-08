Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 89, West Forest 33
Ambridge 45, Elwood City Riverside 44
Apollo-Ridge 44, West Shamokin 32
Athens 63, Cowanesque Valley 24
Avonworth 85, Carrick 35
Bald Eagle Area 52, West Branch 34
Blacklick Valley 69, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 40
Bloomsburg 73, Pottsville Nativity 65
Brookville 66, Oil City 60
Butler 75, Eden Christian 66
Cambria Heights 53, Bellwood-Antis 46
Claysburg-Kimmel 42, Fannett-Metal 41
Donegal 62, Garden Spot 61
East Juniata 31, Penns Valley 26
Engineering And Science 67, Penn Charter 58
Erie Cathedral Prep 65, Franklin 29
Farrell 71, Wilmington 23
Greenville 60, Sharpsville 44
Grove City 57, Erie McDowell 36
Harmony 51, Purchase Line 32
Haverford School 58, Friends Central 54
Jeannette 54, East Allegheny 51
Lampeter-Strasburg 45, Hempfield 38
Latin Charter 60, Philadelphia George Washington 35
Lincoln Leadership 57, Roberto Clemente Charter 47
Linville Hill 57, Lancaster Country Day 50
McGuffey 146, Carmichaels 52
Mount Union 56, Huntingdon 50
Muhlenberg 62, Columbia 55
North Penn-Mansfield 60, North Penn/Liberty 27
North Schuylkill 51, Tamaqua 30
Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Seneca Valley 53
Seton-LaSalle 76, Serra Catholic 59
Shaler 79, Perry Traditional Academy 31
Solanco 61, Northern Lebanon 35
Southern Fulton 46, Tussey Mountain 21
Spring-Ford 57, Christopher Dock 39
Summit Academy 74, Springdale 69
West Middlesex 66, Cochranton 51
Williamsburg 69, Penns Manor 55
Windber 65, Meyersdale 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/