Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 89, West Forest 33

Ambridge 45, Elwood City Riverside 44

Apollo-Ridge 44, West Shamokin 32

Athens 63, Cowanesque Valley 24

Avonworth 85, Carrick 35

Bald Eagle Area 52, West Branch 34

Blacklick Valley 69, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 40

Bloomsburg 73, Pottsville Nativity 65

Brookville 66, Oil City 60

Butler 75, Eden Christian 66

Cambria Heights 53, Bellwood-Antis 46

Claysburg-Kimmel 42, Fannett-Metal 41

Donegal 62, Garden Spot 61

East Juniata 31, Penns Valley 26

Engineering And Science 67, Penn Charter 58

Erie Cathedral Prep 65, Franklin 29

Farrell 71, Wilmington 23

Greenville 60, Sharpsville 44

Grove City 57, Erie McDowell 36

Harmony 51, Purchase Line 32

Haverford School 58, Friends Central 54

Jeannette 54, East Allegheny 51

Lampeter-Strasburg 45, Hempfield 38

Latin Charter 60, Philadelphia George Washington 35

Lincoln Leadership 57, Roberto Clemente Charter 47

Linville Hill 57, Lancaster Country Day 50

McGuffey 146, Carmichaels 52

Mount Union 56, Huntingdon 50

Muhlenberg 62, Columbia 55

North Penn-Mansfield 60, North Penn/Liberty 27

North Schuylkill 51, Tamaqua 30

Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Seneca Valley 53

Seton-LaSalle 76, Serra Catholic 59

Shaler 79, Perry Traditional Academy 31

    • Solanco 61, Northern Lebanon 35

    Southern Fulton 46, Tussey Mountain 21

    Spring-Ford 57, Christopher Dock 39

    Summit Academy 74, Springdale 69

    West Middlesex 66, Cochranton 51

    Williamsburg 69, Penns Manor 55

    Windber 65, Meyersdale 37

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

