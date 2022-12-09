Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 55, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53
Avonworth 57, Brashear 19
Baldwin 61, Shady Side Academy 45
Bangor 43, Notre Dame-Green Pond 37
Berlin-Brothersvalley 53, North Star 29
Brownsville 45, Bethlehem Center 32
Burgettstown 47, Chartiers-Hou 24
Cambria Heights 45, Purchase Line 28
Canon-McMillan 61, South Park 26
Columbia 69, Brandywine Heights 38
Derry 51, East Allegheny 36
Erie 46, North East 25
Franklin 46, Grove City 28
Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 17
Greensburg Salem 61, Southmoreland 19
Greenville 64, Saegertown 36
Hampton 46, Knoch 44
Harbor Creek 44, Seneca 31
Highlands 58, Kiski Area 53
Keystone Oaks 55, Brentwood 33
Lakeview 47, Hickory 24
Lincoln Park Charter 62, Burrell 26
Maplewood 53, Conneaut Area 41
Mars 48, Franklin Regional 45
McGuffey 54, Carlynton 20
Mount Pleasant 49, Yough 44
North Hills 54, West Allegheny 31
Norwin 50, Mount Lebanon 23
Penn-Trafford 57, Hempfield 46
Pennsbury 42, Neshaminy 41
Portage Area 55, Windber 38
Riverview 45, Northgate 26
Serra Catholic 53, Elizabeth Forward 45
South Fayette 74, Bethel Park 44
Trinity 49, Bishop Canevin 41
West Mifflin 58, Connellsville 39
Wilmington 75, Reynolds 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/