Penaud to start against Japan, Lucu replaces Dupont

South Africa's Willie Le Roux, left, and France's Damian Penaud battle for the ball during the rugby union international between France and South Africa in Marseille, France, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

South Africa's Willie Le Roux, left, and France's Damian Penaud battle for the ball during the rugby union international between France and South Africa in Marseille, France, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — Winger Damian Penaud will start against Japan in France’s final autumn test this weekend despite hurting his right knee during training.

The French rugby federation said Friday that scrumhalf Maxime Lucu will replace captain Antoine Dupont, who was was suspended for four weeks for his red card against world champion South Africa.

Dupont will miss his team’s rugby test against Japan on Sunday at Toulouse stadium, and three games for his club.

Penaud limped off the pitch Thursday during a high intensity training session but the incident turned out to be just a scare.

Lucu will partner Romain Ntamack at half-back.

France coach Fabien Galthie made two other changes from the 30-26 Springboks win, with prop Reda Wardi replacing the injured Cyrill Baille, and lock Romain Taofifenua coming in for Thibaud Flament.

After edging Australia by a point, France ended a 13-year run without a win over South Africa last week. Since beating New Zealand last November, the French have not looked back, sweeping the Six Nations and all else before them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan coach Jamie Joseph made several changes to the side that lost to England 52-13 at Twickenham, with Flanker Pieter Labuschagne, center Shogo Nakano, scrumhalf Noaoto Saito, flyhalf Seungsin Lee and winger Siosaia Fifita coming in.

“France have a very experienced forward pack, very big backs and they tend to play a lot of the game in our half, giving us a lot of ball,” Joseph said. “We have to make sure that when we get that ball that we make good decisions on whether we counter or return with our kicking game and getting that balance right.”

___

France: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), Anthony Jelonch; Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi. Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Florian Verhaeghe, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert.

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka; Dylan Riley, Shogo Nakano, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Seungsin Lee, Naoto Saito; Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch; Jack Cornelsen, Warner Dearns; Jiwon Gu, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki. Replacements: Kosuke Horikoshi, Craig Millar, Shuhei Takeuchi, Wimpie Van Der Walt, Tevita Tatafu, Yutaka Nagare, Hayata Nakao, Kotaro Matsushima.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports