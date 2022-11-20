Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens Bible 30, Whitesburg Christian 27
Colbert Heights 32, Whitesburg Christian 29
Colbert Heights 34, Athens Bible 32
Cold Springs 63, Columbia 33
Enterprise 37, Georgiana 34
Gadsden 40, Plainview 37
Hartselle 63, West Limestone 27
Hewitt-Trussville 76, Austin 39
Jeff Davis 35, Sidney Lanier 19
Kemper County, Miss. 87, Demopolis 40
Marbury 39, Charles Henderson 29
Mortimer Jordan 68, Fairview 34
Satsuma 54, Citronelle 20
Southside-Gadsden 51, Jacksonville 24
Sparta Academy 59, Evangel Christian 22
Sparta Academy 65, Escambia Academy 10
Spring Garden 80, Ranburne 21
10th Annual Robertsdale Pre-Thanksgiving Shootout=
LeFlore 53, Robertsdale 35
McGill-Toolen 47, Faith Academy 31
Battle at the Beach=
Cornerstone School 53, Pensacola, Fla. 41
Gulf Shores 56, Baker 32
Mae Jemison 49, UMS-Wright 48
East Limestone 55, Daphne 42
Mako Thanksgiving Classic=
Fairhope 41, Mobile Christian 35
Pelham Thanksgiving Tournament=
Hillcrest 72, Benjamin Russell 15
Huffman 64, Pinson Valley 24
Midfield 39, Montevallo 14
Pelham 52, Hueytown 51
Turkey Jam=
Briarwood Christian 55, Spain Park 16
Mountain Brook 57, Center Point 14
Vina Holiday Tournament=
Brilliant 56, Vina 46
Sheffield 46, Waterloo 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/