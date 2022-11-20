AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens Bible 30, Whitesburg Christian 27

Colbert Heights 32, Whitesburg Christian 29

Colbert Heights 34, Athens Bible 32

Cold Springs 63, Columbia 33

Enterprise 37, Georgiana 34

Gadsden 40, Plainview 37

Hartselle 63, West Limestone 27

Hewitt-Trussville 76, Austin 39

Jeff Davis 35, Sidney Lanier 19

Kemper County, Miss. 87, Demopolis 40

Marbury 39, Charles Henderson 29

Mortimer Jordan 68, Fairview 34

Satsuma 54, Citronelle 20

Southside-Gadsden 51, Jacksonville 24

Sparta Academy 59, Evangel Christian 22

Sparta Academy 65, Escambia Academy 10

Spring Garden 80, Ranburne 21

10th Annual Robertsdale Pre-Thanksgiving Shootout=

LeFlore 53, Robertsdale 35

McGill-Toolen 47, Faith Academy 31

Battle at the Beach=

Cornerstone School 53, Pensacola, Fla. 41

Gulf Shores 56, Baker 32

Mae Jemison 49, UMS-Wright 48

East Limestone 55, Daphne 42

Mako Thanksgiving Classic=

Fairhope 41, Mobile Christian 35

Pelham Thanksgiving Tournament=

Hillcrest 72, Benjamin Russell 15

Huffman 64, Pinson Valley 24

Midfield 39, Montevallo 14

Pelham 52, Hueytown 51

Turkey Jam=

Briarwood Christian 55, Spain Park 16

Mountain Brook 57, Center Point 14

Vina Holiday Tournament=

Brilliant 56, Vina 46

Sheffield 46, Waterloo 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

