World champion Evenepoel to compete in next year’s Giro

MILAN (AP) — World champion Remco Evenepoel will compete in next year’s Giro d’Italia, returning to the race where he made his grand tour debut.

It will be the first time a reigning world champion has ridden in the Giro since Mark Cavendish in 2012.

Evenepoel and his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team made the announcement on Wednesday.

“I’m really really looking forward to it and it will be a special edition as I will be wearing my rainbow jersey,” Evenepoel said in a video posted on Instagram.

Evenepoel became Belgium’s first Grand Tour winner in 44 years when he won the Spanish Vuelta in September. Two weeks later, the 22-year-old capped a breakthrough season by winning the world championships road race .

The Vuelta was only his second grand tour after he competed in the Giro in 2021. However, Evenepoel was forced to abandon the Italian race after a crash on stage 17 that saw him flung over a barrier.

The year before he survived a nasty crash in Italy, during Il Lombardia, in which he fell several meters off the side of a bridge and was hospitalized with a broken pelvis.

Next year’s Giro route was unveiled in a ceremony in Milan last month. Australian Jai Hindley has yet to confirm whether he will attempt to defend his title.

