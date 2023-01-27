Six Nations: Slumping Scotland set for mid-table finish

A look at Scotland’s rugby team ahead of the Six Nations starting on Feb. 4:

SCOTLAND

COACH: Gregor Townsend (6th 6N)

CAPTAIN: Jamie Ritchie

2022 Six Nations: 4th

BEST SIX NATIONS RESULT: 3rd 2001, 2006, 2013, 2018

OUTLOOK: Struggling for third place. Scotland can’t break a mid-table ceiling under Gregor Townsend with finishes of third, fifth, fourth, fourth, fourth. On his watch, Scotland has a middling record of 12 wins, 12 losses and an unforgettable 38-38 draw. Apart from a perfect record against Italy, Scotland has notably had the wood on England with three wins and the aforementioned draw. But the team unfailingly struggled to be consistent and regressed last year. Scotland is good for a surprise result but doesn’t follow up. Only twice have the Scots posted consecutive wins in the championship, in 2018 and 2020. They start at Twickenham, where they won the opener in 2021. But Townsend is wary. The 2021 win was in front of empty stands in the coronavirus pandemic. Twickenham won’t be empty this time, and Scotland has a woeful record in hostile, noisy stadiums. It also isn’t learning from mistakes. Scotland imploded in giving away 61 penalties in the last Six Nations. In the autumn, Scotland was the most penalized team among the Six Nations sides, and was hit by a leading six yellow cards. No surprise that the autumn results were so-so. They lost to Australia, labored past Fiji, were given another 80-minute lesson by New Zealand, and took ages to subdue 14-man, sometimes 12-man, Argentina. On the plus side, after six straight tests in which he was dropped, rested or unwanted, Finn Russell was recalled in the autumn and attacked the line to finish the year far better than he started it and offer reliability back in the No. 10 jersey. Also back and in charge was uncompromising workhorse Jamie Ritchie, whose authority was badly missed after a tournament-ending hamstring injury in the opening round last year. Scotland’s form away from home in front of crowds is poor but it has three home games to shake up the championship; against Wales and finishing with Ireland and Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEY PLAYER: Despite his disciplinary problems, Finn Russell has always been good around the team according to captain Jamie Ritchie. Scotland’s chief playmaker since 2014 was suspended in 2020 for deliberately walking out of a pre-Six Nations camp and fell out with coach Gregor Townsend. He didn’t play until the last round. Then last March, he was among six players who went unauthorized to an Edinburgh pub, embarrassing Townsend and calling into question Russell’s maturity. Townsend didn’t start Russell, who wasn’t playing well anyway, until mid-November when he was forced to by injury. Russell shone and Townsend said the No. 10 jersey was his again. At the recent Six Nations launch, Russell was praised by Ritchie and Townsend. Ritchie says he is a role model for younger players and does his homework. “What you see at the weekend doesn’t happen by accident,” Ritchie says. Townsend was even more effusive, saying he’s very good to work with, and appears laidback but was very competitive. Russell, he adds, is “one of the most skilful players to ever play the game.” Townsend, one of Scotland’s great flyhalves, regards Russell as coming into his prime at 30, “that time where you’re physically still able to compete and do what you want to do and have that knowledge of 10 years playing at No. 10 and knowing what a defense will look like after two or three phases. It’s a great opportunity for him in the championship and the World Cup, too.”

QUOTE: “I really believe our supporters come to our games, home or away, and believe we can win, not just hope.” Coach Gregor Townsend

TITLE ODDS: 22/1

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports