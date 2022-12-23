Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington South 58, Whiteland 40
E. Central 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 42
Evansville Memorial 65, Owensboro, Ky. 36
Garrett 44, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 34
Hamilton Southeastern 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44
Henderson Co., Ky. 48, S. Bend Washington 38
Jeffersonville 73, Jennings Co. 63
N. Judson 67, W. Central 42
N. Miami 48, Rochester 43
Randolph Southern 61, Falkville, Ala. 54
Seymour 48, Rushville 34
Trinity Lutheran 60, New Washington 26
Bedford North Lawrence Classic=
Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Lake Central 24
Noblesville 54, Lake Central 32
Bi County Tournament=
Championship=
Seeger 55, Attica 23
Third Place=
Covington 36, Fountain Central 34
Delphi Tournament=
Championship=
Pioneer 59, Rossville 28
Fifth Place=
Winamac 44, N. Montgomery 25
Seventh Place=
Frankfort 29, N. Newton 22
Edinburgh Tournament=
Championship=
S. Ripley 46, Austin 42, OT
Fifth Place=
Southwestern (Shelby) 50, Hagerstown 29
Seventh Place=
Indpls Lutheran 37, Knightstown 32
Third Place=
S. Dearborn 55, Edinburgh 32
Richmond Tournament=
Championship=
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 52, Guerin Catholic 48
First Round=
Guerin Catholic 55, Richmond 41
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 55, Indianapolis Homeschool 49
Third Place=
Richmond 52, Indianapolis Homeschool 47
Valparaiso Tournament=
Championship=
Valparaiso 66, Shelbyville 40
First Round=
Valparaiso 60, Knox 21
Third Place=
S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Knox 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benton Central vs. Andrean, ppd.
Cannelton vs. S. Central (Elizabeth), ppd.
Cowan vs. Yorktown, ppd.
Daleville vs. Frankton, ppd.
Daviess Co., Ky. vs. Evansville Reitz, ppd.
Delphi vs. Tri-County, ppd.
Fishers vs. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), ppd.
Hamilton Hts. vs. Blackford, ppd.
Hauser vs. Triton Central, ppd.
Heritage vs. Eastside, ppd.
Indpls N. Central vs. Columbia City, ppd.
Mishawaka Marian vs. S. Bend Adams, ppd.
Morgan Twp. vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), ppd.
Western vs. Cass, ppd.
Wood Memorial vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd.
