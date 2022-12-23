AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington South 58, Whiteland 40

E. Central 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 42

Evansville Memorial 65, Owensboro, Ky. 36

Garrett 44, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 34

Hamilton Southeastern 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44

Henderson Co., Ky. 48, S. Bend Washington 38

Jeffersonville 73, Jennings Co. 63

N. Judson 67, W. Central 42

N. Miami 48, Rochester 43

Randolph Southern 61, Falkville, Ala. 54

Seymour 48, Rushville 34

Trinity Lutheran 60, New Washington 26

Bedford North Lawrence Classic=

Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Lake Central 24

Noblesville 54, Lake Central 32

Bi County Tournament=

Championship=

Seeger 55, Attica 23

Third Place=

Covington 36, Fountain Central 34

Delphi Tournament=

Championship=

Pioneer 59, Rossville 28

Fifth Place=

Winamac 44, N. Montgomery 25

Seventh Place=

Frankfort 29, N. Newton 22

Edinburgh Tournament=

Championship=

S. Ripley 46, Austin 42, OT

Fifth Place=

Southwestern (Shelby) 50, Hagerstown 29

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventh Place=

Indpls Lutheran 37, Knightstown 32

Third Place=

S. Dearborn 55, Edinburgh 32

Richmond Tournament=

Championship=

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 52, Guerin Catholic 48

First Round=

Guerin Catholic 55, Richmond 41

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 55, Indianapolis Homeschool 49

Third Place=

Richmond 52, Indianapolis Homeschool 47

Sports

  • Trevor Bauer reinstated by MLB's independent arbitrator

  • Lawrence, Jaguars continue playoff push, outclass Jets 19-3

  • Boras: Giants wouldn't seal Correa deal, so he called Mets

  • Sports unraveled, collided with politics, racism in 2022

    • Valparaiso Tournament=

    Championship=

    Valparaiso 66, Shelbyville 40

    First Round=

    Valparaiso 60, Knox 21

    Third Place=

    S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Knox 45

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Benton Central vs. Andrean, ppd.

    Cannelton vs. S. Central (Elizabeth), ppd.

    Cowan vs. Yorktown, ppd.

    Daleville vs. Frankton, ppd.

    Daviess Co., Ky. vs. Evansville Reitz, ppd.

    Delphi vs. Tri-County, ppd.

    Fishers vs. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), ppd.

    Hamilton Hts. vs. Blackford, ppd.

    Hauser vs. Triton Central, ppd.

    Heritage vs. Eastside, ppd.

    Indpls N. Central vs. Columbia City, ppd.

    Mishawaka Marian vs. S. Bend Adams, ppd.

    Morgan Twp. vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), ppd.

    Western vs. Cass, ppd.

    Wood Memorial vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.