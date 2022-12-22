AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 41, S. Adams 33

Blue River 49, Union Co. 35

Cascade 47, S. Putnam 39

Castle 52, Daviess Co., Ky. 45

Center Grove 54, Indpls Perry Meridian 25

Central Noble 52, Wawasee 27

Eastbrook 61, Elwood 8

Evansville Christian 46, McLean Co., Ky. 37

Ft. Wayne North 46, Marion 45

Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 32

Henderson Co., Ky. 41, Forest Park 37

Homestead 55, Angola 33

Indpls Roncalli 59, Indpls Ben Davis 58

Jeffersonville 89, Lawrenceburg 66

Mishawaka 54, Westview 26

Mississinewa 48, Maconaquah 38

Monrovia 58, Eminence 40

Muhlenberg County, Ky. 63, Evansville Bosse 17

New Albany 26, Salem 23

Pendleton Hts. 63, Yorktown 45

S. Decatur 39, Henryville 36

Tipton 62, Anderson 60

Vincennes 65, Jasper 52

Wes-Del 36, Indiana Deaf 35

Woodlan 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 60

Bedford North Lawrence Classic=

Noblesville 54, Bedford N. Lawrence 44

Bi County Tournament=

First Round=

Seeger 40, Fountain Central 26

Central Christian Tournament=

Championship=

Indpls Herron 43, Central Christian 27

Delphi Tournament=

Consolation=

N. Montgomery 45, N. Newton 21

Semifinal=

Rossville 48, Tri-County 40

Edinburgh Tournament=

Consolation=

Hagerstown 44, Indpls Lutheran 41

Southwestern (Shelby) 49, Knightstown 22

First Round=

    • Austin 52, Southwestern (Shelby) 25

    Edinburgh 41, Knightstown 38

    S. Dearborn 53, Indpls Lutheran 39

    S. Ripley 41, Hagerstown 4

    Semifinal=

    Austin 59, Edinburgh 35

    Franklin Tournament=

    Championship=

    Zionsville 61, Brownsburg 35

    First Round=

    Brownsburg 64, Franklin 47

    Zionsville 65, Eastern (Pekin) 26

    Third Place=

    Franklin 64, Eastern (Pekin) 38

    Northview Tournament=

    First Round=

    Greencastle 77, S. Vermillion 10

    North Vigo 61, Clay City 45

    Northview 51, Cloverdale 17

    Parke Heritage 47, W. Vigo 37

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

