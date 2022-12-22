Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 41, S. Adams 33
Blue River 49, Union Co. 35
Cascade 47, S. Putnam 39
Castle 52, Daviess Co., Ky. 45
Center Grove 54, Indpls Perry Meridian 25
Central Noble 52, Wawasee 27
Eastbrook 61, Elwood 8
Evansville Christian 46, McLean Co., Ky. 37
Ft. Wayne North 46, Marion 45
Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 32
Henderson Co., Ky. 41, Forest Park 37
Homestead 55, Angola 33
Indpls Roncalli 59, Indpls Ben Davis 58
Jeffersonville 89, Lawrenceburg 66
Mishawaka 54, Westview 26
Mississinewa 48, Maconaquah 38
Monrovia 58, Eminence 40
Muhlenberg County, Ky. 63, Evansville Bosse 17
New Albany 26, Salem 23
Pendleton Hts. 63, Yorktown 45
S. Decatur 39, Henryville 36
Tipton 62, Anderson 60
Vincennes 65, Jasper 52
Wes-Del 36, Indiana Deaf 35
Woodlan 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 60
Bedford North Lawrence Classic=
Noblesville 54, Bedford N. Lawrence 44
Bi County Tournament=
First Round=
Seeger 40, Fountain Central 26
Central Christian Tournament=
Championship=
Indpls Herron 43, Central Christian 27
Delphi Tournament=
Consolation=
N. Montgomery 45, N. Newton 21
Semifinal=
Rossville 48, Tri-County 40
Edinburgh Tournament=
Consolation=
Hagerstown 44, Indpls Lutheran 41
Southwestern (Shelby) 49, Knightstown 22
First Round=
Austin 52, Southwestern (Shelby) 25
Edinburgh 41, Knightstown 38
S. Dearborn 53, Indpls Lutheran 39
S. Ripley 41, Hagerstown 4
Semifinal=
Austin 59, Edinburgh 35
Franklin Tournament=
Championship=
Zionsville 61, Brownsburg 35
First Round=
Brownsburg 64, Franklin 47
Zionsville 65, Eastern (Pekin) 26
Third Place=
Franklin 64, Eastern (Pekin) 38
Northview Tournament=
First Round=
Greencastle 77, S. Vermillion 10
North Vigo 61, Clay City 45
Northview 51, Cloverdale 17
Parke Heritage 47, W. Vigo 37
