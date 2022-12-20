Bellarmine faces Evansville on 6-game road skid

Bellarmine Knights (5-7) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-9, 0-2 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will look to end its six-game road losing streak when the Knights face Evansville.

The Purple Aces have gone 1-2 in home games. Evansville is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Knights have gone 1-6 away from home. Bellarmine scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Smith Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 37.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

Garrett Tipton is scoring 10.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .