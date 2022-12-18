AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 62, Culver Academy 32

Andrean 84, Hobart 58

Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Evansville Mater Dei 35

Bellmont 53, New Haven 13

Bethany Christian 52, Lakeland Christian 40

Bloomington North 56, New Castle 39

Bluffton 50, Adams Central 43

Brown Co. 51, W. Vigo 26

Cascade 61, Indpls Pike 49

Castle 71, Bloomington South 64

Center Grove 60, Avon 24

Columbia City 78, E. Noble 19

Covington 48, N. Newton 44, 3OT

Decatur Central 53, Monrovia 35

Dowagiac Union, Mich. 46, S. Bend Riley 17

E. Central 60, Batesville 38

Eastern (Pekin) 57, Rock Creek Academy 48

Eastside 52, Lakeland 48

Elkhart 66, Eddies, Mich. 52

Evansville Christian 51, N. Daviess 48

Evansville Memorial 61, Indpls N. Central 39

Evansville North 60, North Vigo 31

Evansville Reitz 66, Webster Co., Ky. 46

Fishers 49, Hamilton Southeastern 48

Floyd Central 59, Salem 27

Franklin 63, Shelbyville 39

Frankton 52, Oak Hill 34

Frontier 41, Elwood 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Fairfield 38

Greenfield 64, Delta 39

Greensburg 57, S. Ripley 11

Greenwood 29, Guerin Catholic 25

Hauser 60, Indpls Metro 48

Highland 50, Michigan City 28

Huntington North 51, Leo 24

Indian Creek 61, N. Putnam 23

Indpls Cathedral 59, Heritage Christian 55

Indpls Park Tudor 46, Greenwood Christian 12

Sports

  • Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final

  • Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup

  • Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

  • Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29

    • Indpls Scecina 43, S. Decatur 41

    Jay Co. 56, S. Adams 36

    Kankakee Valley 44, Benton Central 34

    Knightstown 60, Waldron 48

    Kouts 65, Hebron 28

    Lafayette Harrison 56, Plainfield 40

    Lanesville 63, New Washington 18

    Lawrence Central 64, Pendleton Hts. 57

    Lebanon 38, Beech Grove 21

    Linton 63, Mitchell 33

    Logansport 46, Maconaquah 35

    Madison 50, Borden 49

    Madison-Grant 53, Mississinewa 49

    Mishawaka 57, Concord 36

    Morgan Twp. 38, N. White 36

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 74, Bloomington Lighthouse 11

    N. Knox 46, Pike Central 13

    N. Vermillion 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 40

    Noblesville 53, Westfield 19

    Northeastern 50, Yorktown 45

    Norwell 62, DeKalb 29

    Paoli 42, Barr-Reeve 31

    Pioneer 49, Triton 29

    Plymouth 42, NorthWood 27

    Portage 50, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28

    Providence 53, Southwestern (Hanover) 36

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 78, Indpls Ritter 65

    Rushville 67, Lawrenceburg 58

    S. Bend Adams 54, LaPorte 13

    S. Bend Riley 43, Niles, Mich. 29

    S. Bend Washington 69, Bolingbrook, Ill. 63

    S. Dearborn 48, Milan 42

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Silver Creek 27, Brownstown 24

    South Vigo 43, Evansville Harrison 37

    Southern Wells 50, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46

    Southridge 37, Jasper 36

    Springs Valley 38, Loogootee 36

    Tippecanoe Valley 58, Whitko 35

    Tri 67, Union City 27

    Trinity Lutheran 62, Rising Sun 39

    Valparaiso 41, N. Judson 26

    Wabash 60, Northfield 52

    Warren Central 60, Lafayette Catholic 44

    Warsaw 56, Wawasee 41

    Washington 60, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 27

    Washington Twp. 55, W. Central 32

    Wes-Del 36, Daleville 31

    Westview 55, Sturgis, Mich. 46

    Whiteland 74, Anderson 62

    Winchester 48, Union Co. 44

    Woodlan 60, Heritage 28

    Zionsville 66, Franklin Central 39

    Perry-Spencer Tournament=

    Championship=

    S. Spencer 58, Heritage Hills 52

    First Round=

    Heritage Hills 44, Perry Central 34

    S. Spencer 64, Tell City 49

    Third Place=

    Tell City 48, Perry Central 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.