GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban, Ohio 62, Culver Academy 32
Andrean 84, Hobart 58
Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Evansville Mater Dei 35
Bellmont 53, New Haven 13
Bethany Christian 52, Lakeland Christian 40
Bloomington North 56, New Castle 39
Bluffton 50, Adams Central 43
Brown Co. 51, W. Vigo 26
Cascade 61, Indpls Pike 49
Castle 71, Bloomington South 64
Center Grove 60, Avon 24
Columbia City 78, E. Noble 19
Covington 48, N. Newton 44, 3OT
Decatur Central 53, Monrovia 35
Dowagiac Union, Mich. 46, S. Bend Riley 17
E. Central 60, Batesville 38
Eastern (Pekin) 57, Rock Creek Academy 48
Eastside 52, Lakeland 48
Elkhart 66, Eddies, Mich. 52
Evansville Christian 51, N. Daviess 48
Evansville Memorial 61, Indpls N. Central 39
Evansville North 60, North Vigo 31
Evansville Reitz 66, Webster Co., Ky. 46
Fishers 49, Hamilton Southeastern 48
Floyd Central 59, Salem 27
Franklin 63, Shelbyville 39
Frankton 52, Oak Hill 34
Frontier 41, Elwood 17
Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Fairfield 38
Greenfield 64, Delta 39
Greensburg 57, S. Ripley 11
Greenwood 29, Guerin Catholic 25
Hauser 60, Indpls Metro 48
Highland 50, Michigan City 28
Huntington North 51, Leo 24
Indian Creek 61, N. Putnam 23
Indpls Cathedral 59, Heritage Christian 55
Indpls Park Tudor 46, Greenwood Christian 12
Indpls Scecina 43, S. Decatur 41
Jay Co. 56, S. Adams 36
Kankakee Valley 44, Benton Central 34
Knightstown 60, Waldron 48
Kouts 65, Hebron 28
Lafayette Harrison 56, Plainfield 40
Lanesville 63, New Washington 18
Lawrence Central 64, Pendleton Hts. 57
Lebanon 38, Beech Grove 21
Linton 63, Mitchell 33
Logansport 46, Maconaquah 35
Madison 50, Borden 49
Madison-Grant 53, Mississinewa 49
Mishawaka 57, Concord 36
Morgan Twp. 38, N. White 36
N. Central (Farmersburg) 74, Bloomington Lighthouse 11
N. Knox 46, Pike Central 13
N. Vermillion 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 40
Noblesville 53, Westfield 19
Northeastern 50, Yorktown 45
Norwell 62, DeKalb 29
Paoli 42, Barr-Reeve 31
Pioneer 49, Triton 29
Plymouth 42, NorthWood 27
Portage 50, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28
Providence 53, Southwestern (Hanover) 36
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 78, Indpls Ritter 65
Rushville 67, Lawrenceburg 58
S. Bend Adams 54, LaPorte 13
S. Bend Riley 43, Niles, Mich. 29
S. Bend Washington 69, Bolingbrook, Ill. 63
S. Dearborn 48, Milan 42
Silver Creek 27, Brownstown 24
South Vigo 43, Evansville Harrison 37
Southern Wells 50, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46
Southridge 37, Jasper 36
Springs Valley 38, Loogootee 36
Tippecanoe Valley 58, Whitko 35
Tri 67, Union City 27
Trinity Lutheran 62, Rising Sun 39
Valparaiso 41, N. Judson 26
Wabash 60, Northfield 52
Warren Central 60, Lafayette Catholic 44
Warsaw 56, Wawasee 41
Washington 60, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 27
Washington Twp. 55, W. Central 32
Wes-Del 36, Daleville 31
Westview 55, Sturgis, Mich. 46
Whiteland 74, Anderson 62
Winchester 48, Union Co. 44
Woodlan 60, Heritage 28
Zionsville 66, Franklin Central 39
Perry-Spencer Tournament=
Championship=
S. Spencer 58, Heritage Hills 52
First Round=
Heritage Hills 44, Perry Central 34
S. Spencer 64, Tell City 49
Third Place=
Tell City 48, Perry Central 38
