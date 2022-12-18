Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argos 44, Pioneer 32
Austin 56, Madison 47
Batesville 43, E. Central 33
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Silver Creek 43
Beech Grove 73, Indpls Roncalli 35
Bethany Christian 37, Lakeland Christian 35
Bloomfield 55, White River Valley 34
Bloomington North 55, Franklin 41
Bloomington South 62, Floyd Central 54
Brownstown 70, Mitchell 33
Cambridge City 69, Randolph Southern 58
Castle 66, Collinsville, Ill. 39
Center Grove 55, Ft. Wayne Snider 38
Central Christian 70, Providence Cristo Rey 58
Charlestown 72, Christian Academy 57
Clay City 45, S. Vermillion 42
Concord 55, E. Noble 26
Connersville 41, Richmond 39
Corydon 51, Jasper 46
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 76, S. Central (Union Mills) 60
Culver 44, S. Bend Trinity 29
Delta 73, Muncie Central 71, OT
Dubois 55, Forest Park 47
Edinburgh 62, Trinity Lutheran 45
Elwood 61, Union (Modoc) 43
Evansville Bosse 70, Danville, Ill. 56
Evansville Reitz 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic), Ill. 60
Fountain Central 72, Western Boone 34
Fremont 55, Angola 52
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 70, Chesterton 68
Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, New Haven 52
Ft. Wayne North 77, Bowman Academy 60
Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, Columbia City 45
Garrett 69, Bluffton 68
Gary 21st Century 81, Bolingbrook, Ill. 77
Glenn 47, LaVille 33
Greenfield 55, Lawrenceburg 32
Greensburg 67, Franklin Co. 36
Griffith 43, Calumet 41
Hanover Central 66, Wheeler 40
Henderson Co., Ky. 59, Princeton 47
Huntington North 43, Hobart 27
Indian Creek 62, N. Putnam 50
Indpls Ben Davis 57, Brownsburg 33
Indpls Brebeuf 53, Hamilton Southeastern 52
Indpls Cathedral 91, Indpls Tech 36
Indpls Pike 71, Anderson 66
Indpls Ritter 59, Indpls Lutheran 55
Indpls Scecina 58, Heritage Christian 53
Jeffersonville 64, Evansville Christian 57
Jennings Co. 52, Seymour 37
Jimtown 53, Fairfield 43
Kokomo 41, Carmel 39
LaPorte 63, Knox 46
Lafayette Catholic 65, Rossville 40
Lake Central 94, Hammond Morton 46
Lake Station 73, Hammond Noll 70, OT
Lawrence North 74, Ft. Wayne Northrop 54
Linton 67, Evansville Harrison 64
Loogootee 76, Springs Valley 48
Maconaquah 68, Logansport 52
Madison-Grant 93, Tri-Central 58
Manchester 75, Winamac 33
Marion 69, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57
Martinsville 64, Eastern (Greene) 42
Mishawaka Marian 58, Gary West 52
Monroe Central 54, Hagerstown 39
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 55, Gibson Southern 49
N. Daviess 63, Evansville Mater Dei 50
N. Judson 61, Westville 53
N. Montgomery 48, Covington 35
New Palestine 77, Franklin Central 61
New Washington 75, Crothersville 60
Northridge 59, Goshen 47
Oregon-Davis 54, Tri-Township 43
Parke Heritage 63, S. Putnam 59
Pendleton Hts. 56, Liberty Christian 53
Peru 51, Tippecanoe Valley 41
Plainfield 73, Danville 68
Pleasant View Christian 83, Cannelton 31
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 86, Indpls Riverside 54
Rising Sun 53, Oldenburg 35
Rushville 48, Centerville 43
S. Bend Adams 70, Michigan City 60
Scottsburg 61, Columbus North 51
Seeger 75, Crawfordsville 48
Shakamak 70, N. Vermillion 42
Sheridan 65, Frankfort 51
Southern Wells 64, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 39
Southport 44, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41
Southridge 58, Perry Central 35
Southwestern (Hanover) 71, Clarksville 48
Springfield Southeast, Ill. 63, Evansville North 51
Sullivan 62, Edgewood 25
Switzerland Co. 57, Hauser 47
Tipton 83, Cowan 53
Tri 72, Union City 39
Tri-West 43, Benton Central 42
Triton Central 68, N. Decatur 58
Twin Lakes 59, N. White 29
Valparaiso 64, Elkhart 32
W. Lafayette 59, Hamilton Hts. 53
W. Vigo 79, Brown Co. 35
Waldron 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 31
Wapahani 70, Alexandria 44
Warren Central 72, Indpls Tindley 50
Warsaw 65, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 48
Washington 85, Tell City 35
Wes-Del 53, Daleville 50
Westfield 50, Bethesda Christian 36
Woodlan 66, Churubusco 38
Yorktown 58, Shelbyville 44
Zionsville 53, New Albany 34
Washington County Invitational=
Championship=
Eastern (Pekin) 54, Borden 44
Third Place=
W. Washington 52, Salem 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/