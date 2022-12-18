AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argos 44, Pioneer 32

Austin 56, Madison 47

Batesville 43, E. Central 33

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Silver Creek 43

Beech Grove 73, Indpls Roncalli 35

Bethany Christian 37, Lakeland Christian 35

Bloomfield 55, White River Valley 34

Bloomington North 55, Franklin 41

Bloomington South 62, Floyd Central 54

Brownstown 70, Mitchell 33

Cambridge City 69, Randolph Southern 58

Castle 66, Collinsville, Ill. 39

Center Grove 55, Ft. Wayne Snider 38

Central Christian 70, Providence Cristo Rey 58

Charlestown 72, Christian Academy 57

Clay City 45, S. Vermillion 42

Concord 55, E. Noble 26

Connersville 41, Richmond 39

Corydon 51, Jasper 46

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 76, S. Central (Union Mills) 60

Culver 44, S. Bend Trinity 29

Delta 73, Muncie Central 71, OT

Dubois 55, Forest Park 47

Edinburgh 62, Trinity Lutheran 45

Elwood 61, Union (Modoc) 43

Evansville Bosse 70, Danville, Ill. 56

Evansville Reitz 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic), Ill. 60

Fountain Central 72, Western Boone 34

Fremont 55, Angola 52

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 70, Chesterton 68

Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, New Haven 52

Ft. Wayne North 77, Bowman Academy 60

Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, Columbia City 45

Garrett 69, Bluffton 68

Gary 21st Century 81, Bolingbrook, Ill. 77

    • Glenn 47, LaVille 33

    Greenfield 55, Lawrenceburg 32

    Greensburg 67, Franklin Co. 36

    Griffith 43, Calumet 41

    Hanover Central 66, Wheeler 40

    Henderson Co., Ky. 59, Princeton 47

    Huntington North 43, Hobart 27

    Indian Creek 62, N. Putnam 50

    Indpls Ben Davis 57, Brownsburg 33

    Indpls Brebeuf 53, Hamilton Southeastern 52

    Indpls Cathedral 91, Indpls Tech 36

    Indpls Pike 71, Anderson 66

    Indpls Ritter 59, Indpls Lutheran 55

    Indpls Scecina 58, Heritage Christian 53

    Jeffersonville 64, Evansville Christian 57

    Jennings Co. 52, Seymour 37

    Jimtown 53, Fairfield 43

    Kokomo 41, Carmel 39

    LaPorte 63, Knox 46

    Lafayette Catholic 65, Rossville 40

    Lake Central 94, Hammond Morton 46

    Lake Station 73, Hammond Noll 70, OT

    Lawrence North 74, Ft. Wayne Northrop 54

    Linton 67, Evansville Harrison 64

    Loogootee 76, Springs Valley 48

    Maconaquah 68, Logansport 52

    Madison-Grant 93, Tri-Central 58

    Manchester 75, Winamac 33

    Marion 69, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57

    Martinsville 64, Eastern (Greene) 42

    Mishawaka Marian 58, Gary West 52

    Monroe Central 54, Hagerstown 39

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 55, Gibson Southern 49

    N. Daviess 63, Evansville Mater Dei 50

    N. Judson 61, Westville 53

    N. Montgomery 48, Covington 35

    New Palestine 77, Franklin Central 61

    New Washington 75, Crothersville 60

    Northridge 59, Goshen 47

    Oregon-Davis 54, Tri-Township 43

    Parke Heritage 63, S. Putnam 59

    Pendleton Hts. 56, Liberty Christian 53

    Peru 51, Tippecanoe Valley 41

    Plainfield 73, Danville 68

    Pleasant View Christian 83, Cannelton 31

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 86, Indpls Riverside 54

    Rising Sun 53, Oldenburg 35

    Rushville 48, Centerville 43

    S. Bend Adams 70, Michigan City 60

    Scottsburg 61, Columbus North 51

    Seeger 75, Crawfordsville 48

    Shakamak 70, N. Vermillion 42

    Sheridan 65, Frankfort 51

    Southern Wells 64, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 39

    Southport 44, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41

    Southridge 58, Perry Central 35

    Southwestern (Hanover) 71, Clarksville 48

    Springfield Southeast, Ill. 63, Evansville North 51

    Sullivan 62, Edgewood 25

    Switzerland Co. 57, Hauser 47

    Tipton 83, Cowan 53

    Tri 72, Union City 39

    Tri-West 43, Benton Central 42

    Triton Central 68, N. Decatur 58

    Twin Lakes 59, N. White 29

    Valparaiso 64, Elkhart 32

    W. Lafayette 59, Hamilton Hts. 53

    W. Vigo 79, Brown Co. 35

    Waldron 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 31

    Wapahani 70, Alexandria 44

    Warren Central 72, Indpls Tindley 50

    Warsaw 65, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 48

    Washington 85, Tell City 35

    Wes-Del 53, Daleville 50

    Westfield 50, Bethesda Christian 36

    Woodlan 66, Churubusco 38

    Yorktown 58, Shelbyville 44

    Zionsville 53, New Albany 34

    Washington County Invitational=

    Championship=

    Eastern (Pekin) 54, Borden 44

    Third Place=

    W. Washington 52, Salem 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/