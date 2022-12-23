AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 73, Falkville, Ala. 47

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Hamilton Southeastern 46

Indpls Roncalli 65, Whiteland 64

Lakeland 58, DeKalb 55

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58, New Castle 48

New Albany 73, Evansville Central 56

S. Spencer 63, Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 52

Shelbyville 47, E. Central 38

Bi County Tournament=

Championship=

Fountain Central 49, Covington 40

Third Place=

Seeger 71, Attica 20

Delphi Classic=

Championship=

Frankfort 53, N. Montgomery 34

Fifth Place=

Rossville 52, Delphi 43

Third Place=

Winamac 46, N. Newton 26

Evansville Memorial Classic=

Charlestown 87, Springs Valley 53

Franklin County Tournament=

Championship=

Triton Central 71, Franklin Co. 40

First Round=

Franklin Co. 54, Seton Catholic 48

Triton Central 53, Hamilton Hts. 48

Third Place=

Hamilton Hts. 75, Seton Catholic 74

Henryville Classic=

Crothersville 73, Brown Co. 72

Henryville 77, Brown Co. 52

Henryville 88, Crothersville 48

Jefferson County Tournament=

Championship=

Southwestern (Hanover) 73, Switzerland Co. 41

Fifth Place=

Madison 63, Madison Shawe 41

North Daviess Tournament=

Consolation=

Evansville Christian 68, Loogootee 63

Paoli 55, Forest Park 43

Semifinal=

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Brownstown 56

N. Daviess 49, Vincennes (South Knox— 29

    • POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Boone Grove vs. New Prairie, ppd.

    Evansville Memorial vs. Pike Central, ppd.

    Evansville Reitz vs. Whitesville Trinity, Ky., ppd.

    Fishers vs. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), ppd.

    Guerin Catholic vs. Lebanon, ppd.

    Heritage vs. Eastside, ppd.

    Indpls Riverside vs. Indpls Attucks, ppd.

    Morgan Twp. vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), ppd.

    Northeastern vs. Anderson, ccd.

    Pioneer vs. Tri-County, ppd.

    Wood Memorial vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd.

