Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 73, Falkville, Ala. 47
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Hamilton Southeastern 46
Indpls Roncalli 65, Whiteland 64
Lakeland 58, DeKalb 55
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58, New Castle 48
New Albany 73, Evansville Central 56
S. Spencer 63, Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 52
Shelbyville 47, E. Central 38
Bi County Tournament=
Championship=
Fountain Central 49, Covington 40
Third Place=
Seeger 71, Attica 20
Delphi Classic=
Championship=
Frankfort 53, N. Montgomery 34
Fifth Place=
Rossville 52, Delphi 43
Third Place=
Winamac 46, N. Newton 26
Evansville Memorial Classic=
Charlestown 87, Springs Valley 53
Franklin County Tournament=
Championship=
Triton Central 71, Franklin Co. 40
First Round=
Franklin Co. 54, Seton Catholic 48
Triton Central 53, Hamilton Hts. 48
Third Place=
Hamilton Hts. 75, Seton Catholic 74
Henryville Classic=
Crothersville 73, Brown Co. 72
Henryville 77, Brown Co. 52
Henryville 88, Crothersville 48
Jefferson County Tournament=
Championship=
Southwestern (Hanover) 73, Switzerland Co. 41
Fifth Place=
Madison 63, Madison Shawe 41
North Daviess Tournament=
Consolation=
Evansville Christian 68, Loogootee 63
Paoli 55, Forest Park 43
Semifinal=
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Brownstown 56
N. Daviess 49, Vincennes (South Knox— 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boone Grove vs. New Prairie, ppd.
Evansville Memorial vs. Pike Central, ppd.
Evansville Reitz vs. Whitesville Trinity, Ky., ppd.
Fishers vs. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), ppd.
Guerin Catholic vs. Lebanon, ppd.
Heritage vs. Eastside, ppd.
Indpls Riverside vs. Indpls Attucks, ppd.
Morgan Twp. vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), ppd.
Northeastern vs. Anderson, ccd.
Pioneer vs. Tri-County, ppd.
Wood Memorial vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd.
