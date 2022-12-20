AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 70, Northwood 34

Bethesda 59, Winston Churchill 49

Blake 76, Montgomery Blair 60

Brunswick 55, Catoctin 53

Calvary Christian 79, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 63

Damascus 62, John F. Kennedy 38

Dundalk 65, Hammond 53

Franklin 66, Carver Arts & Tech 22

Frederick 83, South Hagerstown 52

Germantown Friends, Pa. 63, Pasadena Chesapeake 60, OT

Hereford 64, Towson 56

Howard 48, Clear Spring 42

Linganore 72, Thomas Johnson 66

Long Reach 77, Old Mill 47

Magruder 51, Poolesville 42

McDonough 51, Huntingtown 47

Meade 75, Indian Creek 61

Milford Mill 54, Loch Raven 47

National Christian Academy 72, Independence, Va. 68

North Dorchester 63, Col. Richardson 44

Northwest - Mtg 54, Clarksburg 52

Oakland Mills 70, Lansdowne 49

Parkville 79, Gilman 66

Quince Orchard 51, Seneca Valley 44

Severna Park 70, North Point 50

Sherwood 69, Paint Branch 48

Smithsburg 51, Williamsport 44

Springbrook 56, Rockville 46

Stephen Decatur 74, Pocomoke 59

Thomas Stone 81, Annapolis 51

Walkersville 69, Boonsboro 38

Western STES 63, Woodlawn 51

Westminster 52, Glenelg 35

Wheaton 72, Watkins Mill 37

Wicomico 85, Chincoteague, Va. 39

Wise 58, Atholton 50

Wootton 78, Richard Montgomery 75

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

