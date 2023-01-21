Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 4, Fergus Falls 0
Detroit Lakes 6, Red Lake Falls 2
Eagan 3, Eastview 2
East Grand Forks 5, Duluth Denfeld 1
Lake of the Woods 4, Moose Lake Area 3
Minnesota River 8, Redwood Valley 0
Morris/Benson Area 7, Fairmont 1
New Prague 5, Hutchinson 4
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Blake 0
St. Louis Park 9, Bloomington Kennedy 0
St. Paul Johnson 4, Spooner, Wis. 2
Two Rivers 2, Rochester Lourdes 1
White Bear Lake 3, Grand Rapids 0, OT
Windom 6, Waseca 3
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/