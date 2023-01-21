AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 4, Fergus Falls 0

Detroit Lakes 6, Red Lake Falls 2

Eagan 3, Eastview 2

East Grand Forks 5, Duluth Denfeld 1

Lake of the Woods 4, Moose Lake Area 3

Minnesota River 8, Redwood Valley 0

Morris/Benson Area 7, Fairmont 1

New Prague 5, Hutchinson 4

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Blake 0

St. Louis Park 9, Bloomington Kennedy 0

St. Paul Johnson 4, Spooner, Wis. 2

Two Rivers 2, Rochester Lourdes 1

White Bear Lake 3, Grand Rapids 0, OT

Windom 6, Waseca 3

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

