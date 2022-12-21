AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexis I. duPont 85, First State Military 14

Cape Henlopen 59, Caesar Rodney 27

Caravel Academy 56, Shipley, Pa. 53

Dover 63, Polytech 53

Early College 47, Delmar 39

Howard School of Technology 51, Hodgson Vo-Tech 26

Lake Forest 55, Sussex Academy 22

Milford 61, Smyrna 51

Mt. Pleasant 62, Concord 21

St. Mark’s 48, Conrad 35

Sussex Central 59, Sussex Technical 47

Tatnall 69, William Penn 32

Woodbridge 67, Laurel 22

