Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexis I. duPont 85, First State Military 14
Cape Henlopen 59, Caesar Rodney 27
Caravel Academy 56, Shipley, Pa. 53
Dover 63, Polytech 53
Early College 47, Delmar 39
Howard School of Technology 51, Hodgson Vo-Tech 26
Lake Forest 55, Sussex Academy 22
Milford 61, Smyrna 51
Mt. Pleasant 62, Concord 21
St. Mark’s 48, Conrad 35
Sussex Central 59, Sussex Technical 47
Tatnall 69, William Penn 32
Woodbridge 67, Laurel 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/