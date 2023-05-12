Click to copy

Click to copy

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II=

Region 6=

Bellevue 5, Lexington 4

Bryan 10, Celina 0

Clyde 2, Shelby 0

Defiance 2, Findlay Liberty-Benton 1

Lima Bath 11, Elida 8

Maumee 10, Wauseon 0

Napoleon at St. Mary’s Memorial, ppd. to May 13

Sandusky Perkins 6, Mansfield Madison 5

Tol. Cent. Cath. 11, Fostoria 1

Vermillion at Ontario, ppd. To May 15.

Division III=

Region 10=

Bellville Clear Fork 12, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5

Castalia Margaretta 10, Bucyrus Wynford 3

Coldwater 10, Bluffton 0

Defiance Tinora 6, Swanton 0

Genoa Area 4, Bloomdale-Elmwood 1

Haviland Wayne Trace 12, Delphos Jefferson 2

Huron 10, Bucyrus 0

Oak Harbor 8, Northwood 0

Pemberville Eastwood 9, Archbold 2

Sherwood Fairview 11, Spencerville 0

Upper Sandusky 8, Galion 5

Van Buren 12, Paulding 3

Division IV=

Region 15=

Bowerston Conotton Valley 5, Shadyside 2

Caldwell 4, Newcomerstown 0

Strasburg-Franklin 12, New Matamoras-Frontier 0

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 2