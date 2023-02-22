Alcaraz finishes off suspended match, advances at Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the Rio Open on Wednesday after he closed out the final two games of a match suspended the day before because of rain.

The 19-year-old defending champion beat Brazilian player Mateus Alves 6-4, 6-4 and will next face Fabio Fognini, who defeated Tomas Barrios Vera 6-2, 6-3 at the clay court tournament.

Last year’s runner-up Diego Schwartzman was knocked out by Serbian player Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-4. Lajovic will next face compatriot Laslo Djere.

Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo beat Roberto Carballes Baena 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and will meet Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the next round.

___

