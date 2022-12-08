Fields’ 18 lead Fairfield over Sacred Heart 61-59

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Caleb Fields scored 18 points to help Fairfield defeat Sacred Heart 61-59 on Wednesday night.

Fields had six rebounds for the Stags (4-6). Supreme Cook scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds. Chris Maidoh shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Pioneers (5-5) were led by Bryce Johnson, who posted 13 points and nine rebounds. Mike Sixsmith added 13 points and six rebounds for Sacred Heart. Nico Galette also recorded 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .