Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Charleston Catholic 60, Calvary Baptist 50
East Fairmont 69, South Charleston 41
Fairmont Senior 85, Robert C. Byrd 34
George Washington 79, Riverside 42
Hedgesville 58, Sherando, Va. 37
Keyser 54, Hampshire 53
Logan 69, Wesley Christian, Ky. 42
Medina, Ohio 57, Linsly 41
Montcalm 56, Sherman 41
Morgantown 87, Jefferson 57
Nitro 74, Nicholas County 49
Ripley 59, Herbert Hoover 47
Saint Joseph Central 82, Lexington, S.C. 63
Shady Spring 65, University 49
South Harrison 76, Moorefield 43
Wayne 63, Tolsia 55
Wheeling Park 57, Bridgeport 40
Winfield 57, Hurricane 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/