Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charleston Catholic 60, Calvary Baptist 50

East Fairmont 69, South Charleston 41

Fairmont Senior 85, Robert C. Byrd 34

George Washington 79, Riverside 42

Hedgesville 58, Sherando, Va. 37

Keyser 54, Hampshire 53

Logan 69, Wesley Christian, Ky. 42

Medina, Ohio 57, Linsly 41

Montcalm 56, Sherman 41

Morgantown 87, Jefferson 57

Nitro 74, Nicholas County 49

Ripley 59, Herbert Hoover 47

Saint Joseph Central 82, Lexington, S.C. 63

Shady Spring 65, University 49

South Harrison 76, Moorefield 43

Wayne 63, Tolsia 55

Wheeling Park 57, Bridgeport 40

Winfield 57, Hurricane 51

