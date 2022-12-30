Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson County 48, Cavalier 39
Bismarck 89, Watford City 57
Central Cass 70, Lisbon 35
Century 84, Jamestown 60
Fargo Davies 72, Grand Forks Red River 71
Fargo North 75, Devils Lake 57
Fargo South 69, Valley City 53
Garrison 76, Nedrose 32
Grant County/Mott-Regent 66, Washburn 46
Little Wound, S.D. 68, Mandaree 27
Medina/P-B 51, Carrington 49
Oak Grove Lutheran 72, Hillsboro/Central Valley 71
Pine Ridge, S.D. 107, Solen 14
Richland 57, Hatton-Northwood 34
Sheyenne 61, Fargo Shanley 58
Standing Rock 62, Linton/HMB 60
Warwick 75, Enderlin 51
West Fargo Horace 74, Blake, Minn. 66
White Shield 66, McLaughlin, S.D. 40
Wilton-Wing 72, Surrey 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/