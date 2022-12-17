AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli, S.D. 49, Oakes 47

Carrington 76, Benson County 43

Harvey-Wells County 95, Glenburn 41

May-Port CG 68, Griggs/Midkota 46

North Star 53, Cavalier 38

Plentywood, Mont. 47, Mon-Dak 19

Sheyenne 82, Fargo South 63

St. John 65, TGU 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barnes County North vs. Midway-Minto, ccd.

Bismarck vs. Watford City, ppd.

Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Hazen, ppd.

Enderlin vs. Groton Area, S.D., ccd.

Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. vs. Tri-State, ppd.

Hillsboro/Central Valley vs. Sargent County, ppd.

Medina/P-B vs. North Border, ccd.

Shiloh vs. Bishop Ryan, ppd.

Turtle Mountain vs. Mandan, ppd.

Williston vs. Century, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

