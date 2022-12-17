Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli, S.D. 49, Oakes 47
Carrington 76, Benson County 43
Harvey-Wells County 95, Glenburn 41
May-Port CG 68, Griggs/Midkota 46
North Star 53, Cavalier 38
Plentywood, Mont. 47, Mon-Dak 19
Sheyenne 82, Fargo South 63
St. John 65, TGU 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barnes County North vs. Midway-Minto, ccd.
Bismarck vs. Watford City, ppd.
Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Hazen, ppd.
Enderlin vs. Groton Area, S.D., ccd.
Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. vs. Tri-State, ppd.
Hillsboro/Central Valley vs. Sargent County, ppd.
Medina/P-B vs. North Border, ccd.
Shiloh vs. Bishop Ryan, ppd.
Turtle Mountain vs. Mandan, ppd.
Williston vs. Century, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/