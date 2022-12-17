AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

West Fargo 76, Fargo Shanley 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ellendale vs. Oakes, ppd.

Grand Forks Central vs. Devils Lake, ppd.

Hatton-Northwood vs. North Border, ppd. to Feb 10th.

Heart River vs. Killdeer, ppd. to Jan 10th.

Lemmon, S.D. vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, ppd. to Dec 27th.

Lisbon vs. Enderlin, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Sheyenne vs. Grand Forks Red River, ppd. to Jan 7th.

Turtle Mountain vs. Jamestown, ppd.

Watford City vs. Century, ppd.

Wilmot, S.D. vs. Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op, ppd.

Wilton-Wing vs. Hettinger/Scranton, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

