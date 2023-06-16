Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|36
|24
|.600
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|31
|28
|.525
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|29
|.508
|7
|Hartford (Colorado)
|25
|34
|.424
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|23
|36
|.390
|14
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|32
|28
|.533
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|30
|28
|.517
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|30
|29
|.508
|1½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|29
|30
|.492
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|27
|33
|.450
|5
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|25
|34
|.424
|6½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Richmond 5, Bowie 1, 1st game
Richmond 2, Bowie 0, 2nd game
Erie 9, Harrisburg 5
Akron at New Hampshire, ppd.
Portland at Binghamton, ppd.
Somerset 5, Altoona 4
Hartford 7, Reading 2
|Thursday's Games
Harrisburg 4, Erie 2
Binghamton 7, Portland 3, 1st game
Binghamton 3, Portland 2, 2nd game
New Hampshire 9, Akron 7, 1st game
Akron 8, New Hampshire 3, 2nd game
Somerset 6, Altoona 3
Bowie 6, Richmond 2
Reading 8, Hartford 3
|Friday's Games
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.