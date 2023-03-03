Orlando City hosts Cincinnati after shutout win

FC Cincinnati (1-0-0) vs. Orlando City SC (1-0-0)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Orlando City SC +105, FC Cincinnati +249, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 1-0, Orlando City faces Cincinnati.

Orlando was 14-14-6 overall during the 2022 season while going 9-8-0 at home. Orlando scored 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 53.

Cincinnati went 12-9-13 overall a season ago while going 7-5-7 on the road. Cincinnati averaged 1.9 goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Favian Loyola (injured), Jack Lynn (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

Cincinnati: Alec Kann (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .