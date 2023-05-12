Austin brings home draw streak into matchup against Dallas

FC Dallas (4-3-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (2-4-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Austin FC +123, FC Dallas +210, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin takes on Dallas after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

Austin is 1-4-4 in conference matchups. Austin is 2-1 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 12 goals led by Jesus Ferreira with five.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Gallagher has scored four goals and added one assist for Austin. Owen Wolff has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Ferreira has scored five goals for Dallas. Alan Velasco has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 2-4-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Diego Fagundez (injured).

Dallas: Nkosi Tafari (injured), Tarik Scott (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .