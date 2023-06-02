Nashville aims to continue win streak in matchup with Dallas

Nashville SC (8-3-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (6-4-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : FC Dallas +118, Nashville SC +224, Draw +233; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into a matchup with Dallas as winners of three straight games.

Dallas is 5-3-5 against Western Conference opponents. Jesus Ferreira paces the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine. Dallas has scored 18 goals.

Nashville is 0-0-1 in conference matchups. Nashville has a 3-0-0 record in games it scores three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ferreira has nine goals for Dallas. Nkosi Tafari has scored one goal over the past 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has nine goals and six assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 4-2-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Nashville: 6-1-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Paxton Pomykal (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured), Tarik Scott (injured), Paul Arriola (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .