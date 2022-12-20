Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonanza 46, Mohawk 27
Crater 59, Marshfield 34
Damascus Christian 47, St. Paul 30
Dufur 49, Perrydale 39
Elmira 46, Catlin Gabel 18
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 31, St. Stephens Academy 23
Grants Pass 60, West Linn 45
Irrigon 49, Riverside 9
McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 65, Adrian 26
Neah-Kah-Nie 52, Nestucca 36
North Lake/Paisley 45, Condon 15
Sheridan 40, Rainier 37
Sherman 41, Monument/Dayville 28
Valley Catholic 27, Willamina 17
Warrenton 40, Scio 29
Capitol City Classic=
Oregon City 66, Putnam 57
West Salem 65, Central 42
Willamette 62, Newberg 40
Gladstone Holiday Tournament=
Gladstone 60, St. Helens 35
Scappoose 55, Marist 46
Nike Interstate Shootout=
Navy=
Gresham 52, McKay 38
Mountainside 42, Lake Oswego 34
North Salem 37, Battle Ground, Wash. 31
South Eugene 43, Roosevelt 39
Red=
Liberty 61, Lincoln 52
North Medford 39, Westview 32
South Albany 35, McNary 34
St. Mary’s Academy 57, R.A. Long, Wash. 37
White=
Canby 39, Century 37
Sandy 50, Reynolds 35
Southridge 58, West Albany 25
Sprague 38, Aloha 32
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Christ the King, N.Y. 52, Springfield 46
Highlands Ranch, Colo. 54, Forest Grove 37
Lone Peak, Utah 44, Clackamas 40
Nyssa Tournament=
Nyssa 65, Ambrose, Idaho 51
Tall Timbers Tournament=
Country Christian 41, Myrtle Point 29
Elkton 52, Crosspoint Christian 21
North Douglas 62, South Wasco County 29
Trinity Lutheran 62, Days Creek 25
Tarkanian Classic=
Brighton, Utah 44, La Salle 41
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 58, Sheldon 15
Westside Christian Queens of the Court=
Regis 58, Harrisburg 37
