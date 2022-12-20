AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonanza 46, Mohawk 27

Crater 59, Marshfield 34

Damascus Christian 47, St. Paul 30

Dufur 49, Perrydale 39

Elmira 46, Catlin Gabel 18

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 31, St. Stephens Academy 23

Grants Pass 60, West Linn 45

Irrigon 49, Riverside 9

McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 65, Adrian 26

Neah-Kah-Nie 52, Nestucca 36

North Lake/Paisley 45, Condon 15

Sheridan 40, Rainier 37

Sherman 41, Monument/Dayville 28

Valley Catholic 27, Willamina 17

Warrenton 40, Scio 29

Capitol City Classic=

Oregon City 66, Putnam 57

West Salem 65, Central 42

Willamette 62, Newberg 40

Gladstone Holiday Tournament=

Gladstone 60, St. Helens 35

Scappoose 55, Marist 46

Nike Interstate Shootout=

Navy=

Gresham 52, McKay 38

Mountainside 42, Lake Oswego 34

North Salem 37, Battle Ground, Wash. 31

South Eugene 43, Roosevelt 39

Red=

Liberty 61, Lincoln 52

North Medford 39, Westview 32

South Albany 35, McNary 34

St. Mary’s Academy 57, R.A. Long, Wash. 37

White=

Canby 39, Century 37

Sandy 50, Reynolds 35

Southridge 58, West Albany 25

Sprague 38, Aloha 32

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Christ the King, N.Y. 52, Springfield 46

Highlands Ranch, Colo. 54, Forest Grove 37

Lone Peak, Utah 44, Clackamas 40

Nyssa Tournament=

Nyssa 65, Ambrose, Idaho 51

Tall Timbers Tournament=

    • Country Christian 41, Myrtle Point 29

    Elkton 52, Crosspoint Christian 21

    North Douglas 62, South Wasco County 29

    Trinity Lutheran 62, Days Creek 25

    Tarkanian Classic=

    Brighton, Utah 44, La Salle 41

    Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 58, Sheldon 15

    Westside Christian Queens of the Court=

    Regis 58, Harrisburg 37

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

