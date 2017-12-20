Norling-led Our Lady of Sacred Heart topples St. Joseph in girls basketball

In its final tuneup before section play begins, St. Joseph cut a 13-point deficit to two.

But the Spartans couldn’t complete the comeback and fell to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 63-53, at Walter Dlubak Center.

OLSH (4-1), No. 3 in this week’s Trib Total Media Class 2A rankings, was led by junior Ashley Norling’s 28 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Class A No. 5 St. Joseph (3-3) trailed 48-35 with 13 seconds left in the third quarter. The Spartans cut the Chargers lead to 55-53 on an over-the-shoulder layup by Alex Jones with 3:08 to go.

St. Joseph, however, turned the ball over on its next three possessions as OLSH took control down the stretch.

“I thought St. Joe’s played a really good game,” Chargers coach Don Eckerle said. “They’ve got some great shooters, and they have people who really know what to do. Our girls were resilient. Norling had a great game and had some great rebounding plays with the defense they were playing on her.”

Said Spartans coach Sally Ackerman: “Everything that we asked our girls to do and talked about executing, they did great. Coming into the game, I knew we’d have trouble with their height. We had trouble stopping Norling. She’s a very good player, very polished. Not only did she beat us on some drives, she killed us on rebounding.”

After St. Joseph led for much of the first quarter, OLSH was strong on the boards as it took the lead in the second.

In one sequence, Norling scored on the Chargers’ fifth shot as OLSH took a 20-19 lead with 5:38 left in the half. A turnaround jumper from the foul line by Meghan Daniels with 4:20 left in the second quarter gave the Chargers the lead for good.

OLSH outrebounded the Spartans, 19-11, in the first half.

When St. Joseph fell behind, Ackerman decided to try some long-range shooting.

“We pulled the trigger a little more,” she said. “We told them to drive first, then kick it out and try to get easier threes.”

The strategy worked as the Spartans hit a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Senior Alex Jones also heated up in the second half. Held to one field goal in the first half, she scored 14 in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter.

“It would have been nice to see her heat up in the first half, but I’ll take it anytime,” Ackerman said. “She’s tough to beat when she’s in a zone.”

Jones made two 3-pointers in less than a minute.

“As a coach, I would love to know what flips that switch and I’d do it right from the get-go,” Ackerman said. “It could be steal, sometimes a move she makes, an assist, you name it.”

After Jones cut the lead to two, Norling picked off a pass and Hannah Valenty scored on a third-chance shot. Norling tallied after another turnover, and the Chargers were on their way.

“We had made a few adjustments along the way,” Eckerle said. “Down the stretch, we were in the right place at the right time.”

Valenty came off the bench to score six points and contributed eight rebounds and three steals.

Chloe Kurpakus led St. Joseph with 18 points, and Jones followed with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Spartans will begin Class A, Section 3 action at home Thursday against defending WPIAL champion Winchester-Thurston.

George Guido is a freelance writer.