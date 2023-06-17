AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 17, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3723.617
Portland (Boston)3724.607
New Hampshire (Toronto)3228.5335
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3030.5007
Hartford (Colorado)2634.43311
Reading (Philadelphia)2337.38314

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)3328.541
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3128.5251
Akron (Cleveland)3030.500
Harrisburg (Washington)2931.483
Richmond (San Francisco)2734.4436
Bowie (Baltimore)2634.433

___

Thursday's Games

Harrisburg 4, Erie 2

Binghamton 7, Portland 3, 1st game

Binghamton 3, Portland 2, 2nd game

New Hampshire 9, Akron 7, 1st game

Akron 8, New Hampshire 3, 2nd game

Somerset 6, Altoona 3

Bowie 6, Richmond 2

Reading 8, Hartford 3

Friday's Games

Hartford 8, Reading 5

Erie 6, Harrisburg 1

New Hampshire 2, Akron 0

Portland 7, Binghamton 5

Altoona 6, Somerset 2

Bowie 3, Richmond 2

Saturday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.