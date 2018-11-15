FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Pine-Richland grad Metzmaier filling nets for Kenyon field hockey

 
For Pine-Richland alumna Sarah Metzmaier, her collegiate career began in a way that was almost like a dream come true.

In her first collegiate game as a freshman this season, Metzmaier scored the first goal of her career to give the Kenyon field hockey team to a 1-0 lead against Centre College. By the game’s final horn, the forward’s goal stood as the difference-maker and game-winner in a 1-0 victory.

“It was a proud moment. It was really nice to have the support of the team right after that, too,” Metzmaier said.

“To score that goal and have my teammates be happy for me and embrace me, as a freshman, it was just a great moment to score that first goal and have it matter like that.”

Since that first game Aug. 31, Metzmaier continued to play well up until suffering a recent injury that will keep her sidelined for the rest of the season. Still, while only playing 10 of Kenyon’s first 15 games, the former Ram certainly made an impact on her team’s season.

Despite only being in the starting lineup for four of the Ladies’ 15 contests, Metzmaier still leads the club in goals with seven and remains tied for the team lead in overall points with 15.

Scoring goals is not a new facet for the former WPIAL field hockey champ’s skill set, as she ripped the back of Pine-Richland’s opponents’ nets for years. However, scoring at the collegiate level presents new challenges.

Metzmaier described the pace of the games as more intense and competitive. That’s why getting that first one down was helpful in sparking her confidence.

“It definitely did help me; it was a huge confidence booster. Just to have that immediate confirmation that I can be successful here,” Metzmaier said.

“It gave me the confidence to go forward and believe that I can play at a high level, and I think it helped me do so in games during the rest of the season.”

For now, though, all Metzmaier can do is watch and root for her teammates as they pursue a North Coast Athletic Conference title. Currently, the Ladies are in the thick of the battle, posting a 9-6 overall record and a 8-4 mark in the NCAC, good for second place.

“Right now, I’m just being a supporter, as much as I can be,” Metzmaier said.

“In the future, I would just love to be a contributor. As long as I can contribute to the team, I’m happy with my role. I’d love to put more goals in the back of the net; that’s always a good thing to do. But as long as I’m being helpful to the team, that’s all that really matters.”