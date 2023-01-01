Monaco moves up to 4th in French league; Lens faces PSG

PARIS (AP) — Monaco moved up to fourth place in the French league after winning 1-0 at home to Brest on Sunday, with Russia midfielder Alexandr Golovin scoring in the 54th minute after combining with midfielder Mohamed Camara.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain faced its toughest test of the season later Sunday at second-place Lens, which has won every home game so far this season. PSG was missing Neymar, through suspension, and World Cup winner Lionel Messi , who is returning to training early next week after an extended stay back home in Argentina.

Monaco coach Philippe Clement made a bold choice selecting 17-year-old Eliesse Ben Seghir over established striker Wissam Ben Yedder, the club’s top scorer for the past three seasons.

“Eliesse started the game because he deserves it. He brought a lot of energy to the team,” Clement said. “What’s important is not a player’s age but what he shows on the field.”

Ben Seghir made a sensational league debut in midweek, coming off the bench to score twice — including a Kylian Mbappé-style curling winner — to help Monaco win 3-2 at Auxerre.

Monaco is level on points with third-place Marseille, which plays at Montpellier on Monday.

OTHER MATCHES

Lyon paid the price for poor defending when it lost 1-0 at home to Clermont, with midfielder Muhammed Cham scoring a penalty with three minutes left. The win moved Clermont into ninth place and two points behind Lyon in eighth.

Rock-bottom Angers had hopes of victory after taking a 10th-minute lead through striker Abdallah Sima, but Lorient equalized in the 79th when Sima turned Enzo Le Fée’s corner into his own net. Le Fée then hit a thumping shot for the 2-1 winner as Lorient moved up to sixth spot.

Toulouse won 2-0 against Corsican side Ajaccio, thanks to second-half goals from Rafael Ratao and captain Brecht Dejaegere.

Substitute Marcus Coco scored the winner in the 74th minute as Nantes beat Auxerre 1-0 to pull clear of the relegation zone.

