French skier Pinturault leads combined event at home worlds

France's Alexis Pinturault speeds down the course during the super G portion of an alpine ski, men's World Championship combined race, in Courchevel, France, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Home favorite Alexis Pinturault led the men’s combined event at the world championships after clocking the fastest time in the super-G portion on Tuesday.

Pinturault has been ill in recent days but delivered a near-flawless run on the L’Eclipse course in his hometown.

The Frenchman led a trio of Austrians, with defending champion Marco Schwarz just 0.06 seconds behind in second.

American skier River Radamus was 0.59 behind in fifth.

“It was pretty OK. I really tried to attack, I really tried to give my best,” said Pinturault, who was mostly clean but drifted once to make a left turn halfway through his run.

“I was really on the limit, but always on the good side of the limit. So, I could handle the whole way down without big mistakes and that was the main goal.”

The combined event adds the times from one super-G run and one slalom run.

Pinturault is a Courchevel native and his family is running a hotel close to the L’Eclipse course.

The Frenchman won the combined world title in 2019 and added silver two years later. He dominated the discipline when it was still part of the World Cup circuit until 2020, winning six of the last eight season titles.

Third-placed Raphael Haaser had 0.14 seconds to make up in the slalom run. His sister Ricarda Haaser won bronze in the women’s combined on Monday.

Austrian teammate Johannes Strolz, the Olympic champion, had a disappointing showing and trailed Pinturault by 2.48 seconds.

Radamus was relieved after clocking the fifth-fastest time, having not finished better than 16th in a World Cup super-G.

“It’s a really fun hill, challenging course set, lot of blind turns, so a lot can happen,” said the American, who competed in seven World Cup slaloms without scoring points.

“I like to think that I’m a confident slalom skier, but there is a difference between confident and World Cup level.”

Marco Odermatt, who is dominating the World Cup circuit, finished 0.37 behind but was disqualified for missing a gate shortly before the finish.

The Swiss skier was expected to have skipped the slalom run anyway, since he has not trained in the event after hurting his knee in a downhill in Austria in January.

Several other racers used the super-G portion as a training run for Thursday’s super-G, including Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

The Norwegian said he was not able to ski slalom since hurting his right hand in the same downhill race where Odermatt’s mishap occurred.

“This morning I woke up and I wanted to fight for a medal, but I tried slalom and with my hand, from Kitzbuehel, it’s not really working in slalom just yet,” Kilde said. “I tried one run and no chance.”

