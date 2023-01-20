Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 64, Northern Freeze 58
Anoka 75, Champlin Park 64
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Kimball 47
Barnesville 79, Minnewaska 38
Buffalo 56, Irondale 52
Central Minnesota Christian 77, Canby 74
Climax/Fisher 59, Bagley 48
Concordia Academy 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54
Duluth East 80, Duluth Denfeld 59
East Grand Forks 71, Fosston 58
Eden Valley-Watkins 76, Holdingford 46
Goodhue 62, Byron 51
Greenway 62, Hill City 38
Henning 89, Bertha-Hewitt 39
Holy Family Catholic 81, Hutchinson 42
LILA 73, Hmong Academy 28
Lakeville North 76, Burnsville 59
Lakeville South 80, Shakopee 64
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, LeSueur-Henderson 39
Liberty Classical 78, Community of Peace 54
Moorhead 81, Fargo North, N.D. 78
New London-Spicer 65, Dassel-Cokato 60
Norwood-Young America 84, Sibley East 46
Pelican Rapids 70, Breckenridge 57
Pequot Lakes 64, Crosby-Ironton 41
Rosemount 53, Eastview 47
St. Francis 72, Monticello 61
Stephen-Argyle 74, Warroad 68
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, MACCRAY 61
Watertown-Mayer 50, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41
Wayzata 68, Edina 57
West Central 56, Sauk Centre 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cleveland vs. Alden-Conger, ppd.
Duluth Marshall vs. Proctor, ccd.
Edgerton vs. St. James Area, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.
Grand Meadow vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.
Lewiston-Altura vs. Caledonia, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/