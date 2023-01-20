AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 64, Northern Freeze 58

Anoka 75, Champlin Park 64

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Kimball 47

Barnesville 79, Minnewaska 38

Buffalo 56, Irondale 52

Central Minnesota Christian 77, Canby 74

Climax/Fisher 59, Bagley 48

Concordia Academy 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54

Duluth East 80, Duluth Denfeld 59

East Grand Forks 71, Fosston 58

Eden Valley-Watkins 76, Holdingford 46

Goodhue 62, Byron 51

Greenway 62, Hill City 38

Henning 89, Bertha-Hewitt 39

Holy Family Catholic 81, Hutchinson 42

LILA 73, Hmong Academy 28

Lakeville North 76, Burnsville 59

Lakeville South 80, Shakopee 64

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, LeSueur-Henderson 39

Liberty Classical 78, Community of Peace 54

Moorhead 81, Fargo North, N.D. 78

New London-Spicer 65, Dassel-Cokato 60

Norwood-Young America 84, Sibley East 46

Pelican Rapids 70, Breckenridge 57

Pequot Lakes 64, Crosby-Ironton 41

Rosemount 53, Eastview 47

St. Francis 72, Monticello 61

Stephen-Argyle 74, Warroad 68

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, MACCRAY 61

Watertown-Mayer 50, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41

Wayzata 68, Edina 57

West Central 56, Sauk Centre 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cleveland vs. Alden-Conger, ppd.

Duluth Marshall vs. Proctor, ccd.

Edgerton vs. St. James Area, ppd.

    • Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.

    Grand Meadow vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.

    Lewiston-Altura vs. Caledonia, ppd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

